Wild Horse Islands - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Wild Horse Islands is a mesmerizing RPG game where players can immerse themselves in the fun of horse raising, breeding, and riding. In it, they can choose from countless horses, traverse the map with their four-legged partner, and experience Roblox in an entirely different way. The title is extremely straightforward and surprisingly fun.

With a recent update, a new quest and badge were added to the game corresponding with Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. In this guide, we delve deeper into how you can obtain this coveted badge and what you must remember when completing the quest. Let's dive in!

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Wild Horse Islands?

The Hunt Quest in Wild Horse Islands (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Robloxians must complete an easy quest to obtain the official The Hunt Badge in Wild Horse Islands. It entails you completing a race circuit situated inside the Neon Portal at the beginning part of the mainland after completing the tutorial, making friends with a horse of your choice, and teleporting into the neon world.

The quest is quite straightforward. But there's a catch: you must complete the race in one go and not log off mid-way, or else all progress will be lost.

The Hunt Quest in Wild Horse Islands (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on easily completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Wild Horse Islands:

Launch Wild Horse Islands and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, complete the tutorial, craft a wooden lasso, and make friends with a horse.

After that, locate the Neon World on the map. It is situated east of the beginning part of the mainland.

Go near the portal and press E on your keyboard to teleport into the portal.

Once teleported, locate and start the Neon Circuit race inside the Neon World.

Complete the race to receive your hard-earned The Hunt badge, which can then be used to unlock free goodies via The Hunt: First Edition.

After completing the Neon Circuit race, the message shown in the image that is embedded above will be displayed on your screens. The badge will be added to your Roblox profile.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox's new metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, has finally debuted along with heaps of free rewards from the Infinite Vault. This multi-experience-based event was in the works for a long time and was even teased by the developers, so the community is all for this non-pay-to-win event and its rewards.

In the game, players must choose from over 60 titles, load into them, complete quests, earn badges, and claim rewards in The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. Even though completing quests in all the games can be a challenging feat, players are enthusiastic and are looking forward to the thrill of The Hunt!

FAQs on The Hunt event in Wild Horse Islands

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How to claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

