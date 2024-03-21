Maple Hospital - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

In Maple Hospital, players can roleplay as people who can be found in a hospital, including but not limited to patients, physicians, and surgeons. In the game, players can perform intricate surgeries, explore the hospital, and experience life in the medical sector with a touch of Roblox in an entirely different way.

Recently, with the help of an update, a new quest and badge were added to the game that corresponds to Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. This guide will explore in detail how to secure the sought-after badge and the key points to keep in mind while embarking on this quest.

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Maple Hospital

The Hunt Quest in Maple Hospital (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians must complete an easy quest to obtain the official Hunt Badge in Maple Hospital. The quest entails players completing an intricate quest that features multiple smaller quests in return for the official and sought-after The Hunt badge.

The quest is by no means short, but it is fairly easy if you have a friend to help you with this mission. If you enjoy the thrill of solving mysteries and moderately complicated quests, this one is right up your alley.

Here are the step-by-step instructions on easily completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Maple Hospital:

Launch Maple Hospital and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, click on the Start Quest button when you're asked to choose a role to play inside the hospital.

Now, go see Mrs. Maple and complete the various quests she asks you to do. These may include checking up on patients, cleaning suspicious stains in the basement, saving Maple Hospital from an extraterrestrial threat, and more.

Once you've completed all the quests that can be seen from The Hunt button located on the right side of your game screen, the quest will be completed.

The official The Hunt badge and the message shown in the embedded image above will be displayed on your screens, and the badge will be added to your player's Roblox profile.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox's highly anticipated metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, has finally arrived, bringing a plethora of free rewards waiting to be collected from the Infinite Vault. This event has been in development for a while and was teased by the developers, so the community is excited about this event, the non-pay-to-win experience, and the rewards it offers.

Players must select from a collection of over 60 titles, enter them, and complete various quests to earn badges that can be redeemed for multiple rewards in The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. While completing quests across all games can be a difficult task, players are excited and eager to experience the thrill of The Hunt.

FAQs on The Hunt event in Maple Hospital

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How do you claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items desired by every Robloxian.

