Berry Avenue - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

One of the experiences featured in Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition is Berry Avenue. Its special mission rewards the player with a unique badge, titled “The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!,” which can be exchanged for unique in-game prizes. The list includes clothing, UGCs, and accessories, to name a few.

The special mission involves the player following the instructions given to them by a particular NPC at the beach. It is a fairly straightforward sequence of events that can be completed within 10 minutes of starting the quest.

Follow this guide to learn how you can complete the quest for The Hunt and add the prestigious badge to your collection.

You can join The Hunt in Berry Avenue by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Berry Avenue hunt

The NPC for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt can be triggered in Berry Avenue by talking to an NPC in a white top and blue shorts. This NPC is located on the beach, right next to where your avatar spawns. After talking to her, quest markers will guide you through the mission for easy completion.

Also read: A complete list of all Roblox game codes

How to get The Hunt badge in Berry Avenue

Initiating The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

There are two distinct phases of the mission for The Hunt: resource gathering and dish preparation. Both of these are simple enough for any player to complete without issues, regardless of skill level. All of these culminate in you preparing an Acai bowl for the aforementioned NPC, which marks the completion of the quest.

It’s a quick and easy way to score a badge for The Hunt, which is ideal if you’re marathon-ing experiences to collect as many badges as possible.

On-screen instructions for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Simply follow the instructions listed below to complete the mission for The Hunt.

Launch Berry Avenue through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into a portal marked with its name in The Hunt hub world.

Talk to the NPC in the white top to begin The Hunt.

Follow the quest marker to collect an Acai tub and a bowl from the Smoothie shop.

Next, go to the Grocery store to pick up three distinct fruits for the Acai Bowl. You will need a trolley for this, which is also marked with an on-screen pointer.

Go to your home to prepare the dish. If you don’t have one yet, you will be prompted to create one. Simply follow the on-screen instructions for the same.

At your home, you must store the items you picked up in the fridge before preparing the dish.

Approach the kitchen counter and select Acai Bowl from the menu to begin cooking.

Wait for two minutes for the dish to finish cooking. The mission ends once this happens.

Upon mission completion, you will be greeted by a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom-right corner of the screen. You can also view this badge in The Hunt experience, where it can be exchanged for various goodies.

Also read: The latest Berry Avenue codes

FAQs on Berry Avenue hunt

Does it take long to receive the Berry Avenue hunt badge?

Berry Avenue is a quick hunt to complete, with a completion time of 10 minutes or less.

How difficult is it to obtain the “The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!” badge?

Completing the mission associated with the “The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!” badge is quite simple, only requiring a basic familiarity with video game vehicles from the player.

When will The Hunt end?

The Hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use the “The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!” badge for?

You can obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more by exchanging the “The Hunt: Brought to you by e.l.f. UP!” badge.

Can I receive more than one badge for doing The Hunt missions multiple times?

No, The Hunt missions are limited to one clear per player, limiting the badge count to one per mission for each player.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes