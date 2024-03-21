Shindo Life is one of the experiences featured in Roblox’s global event, The Hunt: First Edition. Completing its special mission rewards the player with a unique badge titled “The Hunt - Shindo Life,” which can be exchanged for unique items, like clothing, UGCs, accessories, and more.

The mission for this game’s The Hunt involves cooperating with other players on the server to find nine eggs across the map. These eggs spawn randomly on the gigantic map, making it difficult to find them easily.

This article offers a guide on getting these eggs, giving you access to the special badge for The Hunt event.

You can join The Hunt in Shindo Life by launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Shindo Life hunt

Accessing The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

You can start The Hunt event from the main menu by clicking the “Teleport” button at the top of the screen. This will teleport you to the featured map, where you will be free to explore once the cutscene ends.

How to get The Hunt badge in Shindo Life

Starting cutscene for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Getting The Hunt badge in this game requires finding all nine eggs that spawn randomly across a gigantic map. The egg hunt can be a little time-consuming, considering they don’t appear in set locations. It takes cooperation among several players to receive the special badge for The Hunt.

You must also watch out for the giant rabbit boss, who can kill you with just a few hits. When you are close to an egg, chances are the boss is also close by and will attack you on sight. Additionally, the game plays a unique rumbling noise when you are near an egg, allowing you to locate it with less trouble.

Egg collection for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can get The Hunt badge in this Roblox experience:

Start the experience through the Roblox Game client or by accessing it through The Hunt experience.

Click the Teleport button at the top of the title screen to load into The Hunt map.

Wait for the cutscene to end, after which you can start exploring the map.

Keep an ear out for the distinct rumbling sound, indicating you are close to an egg.

Work with other players to locate all nine eggs and finish the mission.

Once you have collected all nine eggs, you will see a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right corner of the screen. This marks the end of The Hunt, adding the coveted badge to your account.

FAQs on Shindo Life hunt

Does it take long to receive The Hunt badge in Shindo Life?

Yes, it can take a while to collect all nine eggs for The Hunt, taking up to 15 minutes to finish.

How difficult is it to obtain the “The Hunt - Shindo Life” badge?

Completing the mission associated with The Hunt badge is quite simple, only requiring a basic familiarity with its movement controls.

Can I receive more than one badge for doing one of The Hunt missions multiple times?

No, The Hunt missions cannot be activated again, limiting the badge to one per player.

When will The Hunt end?

The Hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

What can I use The Hunt badge for?

The Hunt badge can be exchanged for exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

