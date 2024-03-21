War Tycoon - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

War Tycoon offers a unique badge for completing its special mission as a part of Roblox’s The Hunt event. This mission takes advantage of the experience’s vast map, giving new players a thorough tour of the game’s setting. Upon completion, the player receives the badge, simply titled “The Hunt.”

Completing The Hunt for this game entails collecting 10 special crates scattered across the map. While this is simple enough, it can become quite lengthy for newcomers as they are required to build a base before being allowed to venture out into the world.

This guide provides a complete walkthrough of "The Hunt" badge while answering a few common questions.

You can join The Hunt in War Tycoon by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start War Tycoon hunt

In-game description of The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt can be started the moment you finish constructing the first two floors of your base. This can take 10 to 20 minutes, which can be time-consuming while marathoning the games for The Hunt. After this, you will be free to explore the game map.

How to get The Hunt badge in War Tycoon

Searching the map for The Hunt crates (Image via Roblox)

Getting the badge for The Hunt in this experience is quite straightforward and has an element of exploration tied to it. This badge can be collected once all ten crates have been collected. These crates are hidden in every nook and cranny of the city map, so keep an eye out for them while scouring its locales.

Each crate is colored dark blue, with a bright cyan-colored tick mark indicating its location. For each crate collected, you will receive $25,000, which you can reinvest to build your base or purchase more gear.

The Hunt crates (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can get The Hunt badge for this Roblox experience:

Launch War Tycoon through the Roblox Player app.

After you load into the game, continue to follow the arrow until you have constructed your first base.

Spawn your first vehicle at the designated spot and drive to the city.

Look for blue The Hunt crates around the city. They can be spotted easily with their light blue tick marks.

Collect 10 of these crates to complete the mission.

Upon completion, the game will show a “Badge Awarded!” message, with the “The Hunt” badge ready to be viewed in your profile. It can be used for exclusive clothing, UGCs, accessories, and more.

What is The Hunt all about?

The Hunt is a multi-experience-spanning Roblox event that aims to bring communities together. Players can try out new experiences and receive unique badges from them, which can be used in The Hunt for goodies.

It’s a user-friendly event that includes no pay-to-win elements for maximum accessibility. Newcomers and experienced players alike can find something to enjoy with the special missions that are a part of this event.

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, lasting until March 29, 2024.

FAQs on War Tycoon hunt

What rewards are available for redemption in The Hunt?

The badges received in The Hunt can be exchanged for unique clothing items, accessories, UGCs, and more.

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt will last until March 29, 2024.

Is it difficult to complete The Hunt mission for War Tycoon?

No, completing the mission for The Hunt in this experience is fairly straightforward and can be done by exploring the map normally.

Is The Hunt mission repeatable?

No, once The Hunt mission is finished, it cannot be repeated.

