Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final - Results Announced

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final event was hosted on April 4, 2025, at the Roblox HQ in San Mateo, CA. This event was the culmination of the platform-wide event, The Hunt: Mega Edition, which saw millions of players partake in special challenges to earn Tokens. Of the millions of participants from across the world, only 10 made it to the Final event in San Mateo.

The finalists tested their skills in no less than two dozen games in a fiercely competitive set of bouts. Ultimately, Ryan, a.k.a. Shayph, walked away as the winner of the first-ever The Hunt: Mega Final competition.

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final crowns Ryan a.k.a. Shayph the winner

Ryan, a.k.a. Shayph, the winner of The Hunt: Mega Final (Image via Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final)

20-year-old Ryan, who also goes by Shayph in Roblox, emerged as the winner of The Hunt: Mega Final event. The New York state resident took part with nine other finalists in a four-hour live competition, where their puzzle-solving skills and speed were tested.

As the champion, Ryan received the grand prize of $1 million USD along with the prestigious title of being the first winner of The Hunt: Mega Final. Feeling “ecstatic” and “amazed” upon winning, the 20-year-old stated his intentions to “help [his] parents, save for a house, and figure out the rest later.”

The 10 finalists, hailing from Canada, Lithuania, and the U.S., put their best foot forward in a bid to become the winner of the competition. Here are the final scores of each of the competitors:

Shayph: Winner

Duddedud: Top 2

robey100: Top 4

Antorell: Top 4

pokethedragon100000: Top 8

Icyycl: Top 8

MxdMax: Top 8

3ja_e: Top 8

TheDeathEagle: Finalist

Anonymous_Lime: Finalist

Over the course of eight rounds, the players overcame challenging obstacles and puzzles in the following titles:

Dress To Impress

Super League Soccer

Blade Ball

Slap Battles

Doors

Driving Empire

Rivals

Tower of Hell

The Hunt: Mega Final, the first-of-its-kind event

The Hunt: Mega Edition, at first glance, appeared to be following the template set by its predecessors, such as The Hunt: First Edition. Designed to bring together the community gathered by the platform, this event drew unprecedented numbers and united players to try to overcome all challenges.

By tasking Robloxians with collecting 50 Tokens across 25 games and solving five unique puzzles, The Hunt brought more players together than ever before. Tens of millions of players endeavored to claim the event-exclusive digital items during the 11-day initial run of The Hunt: Mega Edition.

Matt Curtis, the Vice President of Developer Relations at Roblox, revealed the extensive involvement of creators, digital fashion designers, and a community creator studio. As a result of this combined effort, the platform’s main hub garnered well over 183 million visits.

The Hunt: Mega Final was the culmination of this effort, narrowing down the number of participants from tens of millions to just 10. It demanded exceptional skill from its contestants in multiple genres of Roblox titles, such as sports, arena FPS, fashion, and more.

The event was streamed live on YouTube, which drew over 500,000 views as of this writing. It was hosted by the Roblox Head of Developer Community, JParty, and popular esports broadcasters, Mimi Wermcrantz and MeEnyu.

FAQs

Who was the winner of Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final?

Ryan, a.k.a. Shayph, was declared the winner of The Hunt: Mega Final.

When was Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final hosted?

The Hunt: Mega Final was streamed live on April 4, 2025.

What was the grand prize for Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final?

The prize for being crowned the champion of the event was $1 million USD.

