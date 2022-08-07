Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (August 2022): Free gems and points

A very popular game on Roblox called The Presentation Experience was recently updated. Like other Roblox developers, Minimal Games, the developer of the title also released a few new codes in this update for its players.

These codes are very beneficial for every user as they allow players to have more fun, enhance their gaming skills, and help receive free rewards such as gems, points, and other in-game abilities.

Collect free gems and points on redeeming these codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience

New active codes

Codes on Roblox are case-sensitive and must be entered in the exact format, as specified below in the list or by the developers. To simplify the process, users can always copy the code from below and paste it into the appropriate text box.

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience (August 2022):

100MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points (NEW) MILLIONMEMBERS! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points 800KFAVORITES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points 900KMEMBERS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points nootnoot – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 200KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points and 20 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points and 20 Gems funnybackrooms – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems bababooeypoints – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards egg – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points 700kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 180klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems 660kfavorites – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards 175klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems & 5x Points Boost for 5 Minutes

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems & 5x Points Boost for 5 Minutes Megaboost – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute anfisanova – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points Minimalgamespro – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points 5gems – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems update – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems 600kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points takenotes – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points emotionaldamage – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points push-ups – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points Poop – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points toilet – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points helicopter – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points RAT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points code – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Points 10points – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Points teachermadcuzbad – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points NikkoCoder – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points bookworm – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points azureoptix – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points

Note: If players face any issues while redeeming a brand new code, they can simply try closing the Roblox game and reopening it after a while. This will transfer them to a new and updated server where the process of redeeming the code will be smoother.

Expired codes

Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience, which are no longer part of the game (August 2022):

easter – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards minibonus – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards aprilfools – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points jennahacker – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points lava – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points chugjug – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points 500Kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Points 150KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points Cringe – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points Sheesh – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points 220kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points 210kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points 100klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10x Points for 10 Minutes

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 10x Points for 10 Minutes santaclaus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points Christmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Points beatbox – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points 160kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points sus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points 140kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 120 points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 120 points intensesilence – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 points 80klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points 75klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points 20mvisits – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points

How to redeem a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience?

Redeeming a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience is easy and one can learn by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox The Presentation Experience on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button, which may be available at the top of the screen.

Step 3: A code redemption window panel will pop up. Enter the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above, or copy the code from the above-given list and paste it into the text box that says "Code".

Step 4: Hit the Redeem button and claim the rewards.

Players should always double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid making any mistakes.

