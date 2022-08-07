Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (August 2022): Free gems and points

A very popular game on Roblox called The Presentation Experience was recently updated. Like other Roblox developers, Minimal Games, the developer of the title also released a few new codes in this update for its players.
These codes are very beneficial for every user as they allow players to have more fun, enhance their gaming skills, and help receive free rewards such as gems, points, and other in-game abilities.
Collect free gems and points on redeeming these codes in Roblox The Presentation Experience
New active codes
Codes on Roblox are case-sensitive and must be entered in the exact format, as specified below in the list or by the developers. To simplify the process, users can always copy the code from below and paste it into the appropriate text box.
Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience (August 2022):
- 100MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points (NEW)
- MILLIONMEMBERS! – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points
- 800KFAVORITES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points
- 900KMEMBERS – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points
- therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Gems or Points
- nootnoot – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 200KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points and 20 Gems
- funnybackrooms – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- bababooeypoints – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- egg – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- 700kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 180klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems
- 660kfavorites – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 175klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems & 5x Points Boost for 5 Minutes
- Megaboost – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute
- anfisanova – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- Minimalgamespro – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- 5gems – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- update – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems
- 600kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points
- takenotes – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points
- emotionaldamage – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points
- push-ups – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- Poop – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- toilet – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points
- helicopter – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- RAT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- code – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Points
- 10points – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Points
- teachermadcuzbad – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points
- NikkoCoder – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- bookworm – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points
- azureoptix – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
Note: If players face any issues while redeeming a brand new code, they can simply try closing the Roblox game and reopening it after a while. This will transfer them to a new and updated server where the process of redeeming the code will be smoother.
Expired codes
Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience, which are no longer part of the game (August 2022):
- easter – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- minibonus – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- aprilfools – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points
- jennahacker – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- lava – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- chugjug – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- 500Kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Points
- 150KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points
- Cringe – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- Sheesh – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points
- 220kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points
- 210kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points
- 100klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10x Points for 10 Minutes
- santaclaus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- Christmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Points
- beatbox – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points
- 160kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- sus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points
- 140kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 120 points
- intensesilence – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 points
- 80klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- 75klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points
- 20mvisits – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points
How to redeem a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience?
Redeeming a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience is easy and one can learn by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox The Presentation Experience on mobile, PC, or any other supported device.
Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button, which may be available at the top of the screen.
Step 3: A code redemption window panel will pop up. Enter the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above, or copy the code from the above-given list and paste it into the text box that says "Code".
Step 4: Hit the Redeem button and claim the rewards.
Players should always double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid making any mistakes.