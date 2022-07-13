Roblox The Presentation Experience codes (July 2022): Free rewards

Roblox The Presentation Experience is an entertaining comedy school-based game that was developed by Minimal Games in 2021. The title is a massive hit on the platform, with more than 90 million visits within just a year.
Roblox The Presentation Experience was recently updated and the game's developers have released some brand new codes for players to use this July. Readers can check out the freshly released codes in the article below.
Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox The Presentation Experience
New active codes
Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, it is important to enter them carefully to avoid making typos. Instead, players can simply copy the required code from the list below and paste it into the appropriate text box or location.
Additionally, Roblox codes will be removed from the game after a specific duration because they are not intended to last permanently. This is why it is usually recommended that players use them right away to prevent passing up a fantastic chance to receive free rewards.
Here are all the valid and freshly released codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience (July 2022):
- 800KFAVORITES – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW)
- 900KMEMBERS – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards (NEW)
- nootnoot – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 200KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points and 20 Gems
- funnybackrooms – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- bababooeypoints – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- egg – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- 700kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 180klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems
- 660kfavorites – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- 175klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Gems & 5x Points Boost for 5 Minutes
- Megaboost – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute
- anfisanova – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- Minimalgamespro – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- 5gems – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5 Gems
- update – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems
- 600kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points
- takenotes – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Points
- emotionaldamage – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points
- push-ups – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- Poop – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- toilet – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points
- helicopter – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- RAT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- code – Redeem this code in the game to receive 15 Points
- 10points – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Points
- teachermadcuzbad – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points
- NikkoCoder – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- bookworm – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points
- azureoptix – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
Note: Players can try closing and opening the game again after some time if they face any issues while redeeming the codes. This should transfer them to a fresh, updated server where the codes can be redeemed.
Expired codes
Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox The Presentation Experience, which are no longer part of the game (July 2022):
- easter – Redeem this code in the game to receive rewards
- minibonus – Redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- aprilfools – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points
- jennahacker – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- lava – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- chugjug – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- 500Kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 500 Points
- 150KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Points
- Cringe – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Points
- Sheesh – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points
- 220kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 80 Points
- 210kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive free Points
- 100klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 10x Points 10 Minutes
- santaclaus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- Christmas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 250 Points
- beatbox – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points
- 160kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Points
- sus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Points
- 140kmembers – Redeem this code in the game to receive 120 points
- intensesilence – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 points
- 80klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Points
- 75klikes – Redeem this code in the game to receive 150 Points
- 20mvisits – Redeem this code in the game to receive 200 Points
Redeeming a code in Roblox The Presentation Experience
Redeeming codes in The Presentation Experience is an easy task and one can do so by following the steps given below.
Here are the steps for players to follow:
I. Open Roblox The Presentation Experience on a mobile, PC, or any other supported device.
II. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon, which should be visible at the top of the screen.
III. A code redemption window panel will pop up.
IV. Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
V. Paste it into the text box that says “Code” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.
Players should always make sure to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.