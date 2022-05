Roblox Unboxing Simulator Codes (May 2022): Free coins and gems

Roblox Unboxing Simulator was recently updated, and the developers have released some codes, also known as freebies, for players. The freebies are used by players to redeem free rewards such as spins and gems.

Created by Unsquared in 2019, Roblox Unboxing Simulator is a multiplayer all-genre game that can be played with more than 40 members connected to a single server. The game has a huge fan following and is loved by over 200 million players on the platform.

Roblox Unboxing Simulator involves players unboxing the boxes to earn gems and coins. Opening these unboxed boxes will lead players to a new world that has more boxes to unbox. The game is not as complex as it seems but is rather fun and interesting to play with friends.

Players can use these codes to earn coins and other rewards more quickly. This article showcases active and expired codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.

Codes to redeem free gems and spins in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

New active codes

Unboxing Simulator codes are case-sensitive and therefore require to be entered in the same manner as mentioned in the list given below. Typing out the codes with errors and typos will lead to the non-functioning of the codes.

To avoid such typos and errors, players can simply copy the desired code from below and paste it where it is required. Doing so will not waste any time and can be done with minimal effort without any errors or mistakes.

Players should also note that these codes are not here to last forever and will eventually expire at any time. It is recommended that players use them as soon as possible and enjoy the game even more.

Here are the working, active, and valid codes for the Roblox Unboxing Simulator (May 2022):

3Years – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) 2022Anniversary – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) EGGHUNT2022 – Redeem code for a 24 hour 100% damage boost

– Redeem code for a 24 hour 100% damage boost NewInterface – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins HAPPY2022 – Redeem code for a Hat Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a Hat Drop Boost HAPPYTHANKSGIVING – Redeem code for a Hat Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a Hat Drop Boost TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins DailyLogin – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins Cheroso – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins CODE4 – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins BoxSquad – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems Slime – Redeem code for Gems

– Redeem code for Gems MadeYouLook – Redeem code for Gems

– Redeem code for Gems Russo – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems TeraBrite – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems ThnxCya – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems GravyCatMan – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems Bofishe – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems Kelogish – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems 1Year – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage 2Years – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Abilities – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Ashl3yD4S – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage BanjoBoost – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage BianoBatero – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Clans – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage CODE1 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage CODE2 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage CODE3 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage CrazyTurasBoost – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Def1ldPlaysBoost – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage EmirKartalBoost – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Euamoogodenot – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Expe11ez – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage iBugOu – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage IJustWantedIceCream – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage JeffBlox – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage LavaLauncher – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage M3likhard3s – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage SDMittens404 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Sub2Deeter – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Sub2MarcosDrumom – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Sub2RandemGamor – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Sub2Telanthric – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage TGSquad – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage TrustGoneUp – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage MasterLuka – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage MissingMind – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage MitosDodudubeTrio – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage NinjaRobzi – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Pengi – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage PenguinSquad – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage R1zz – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage RHGameOn! – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage UnboxMilo – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage UnicornSophia – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage VeyaramaoBiano – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage Zombie&DVBoost – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage SnugLife – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage StatickBetero – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Increased Damage

Expired codes

Unboxing Simulator codes do not last forever and can expire any time soon, so it is always advisable for players to use them at their earliest.

However, players are always welcome to take a look at the expired codes to be aware of them and avoid using them while playing the game and save their precious time.

Here are the expired codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator:

Metaverse - Redeem code for a damage boost

- Redeem code for a damage boost 2years - Redeem code for a boost

- Redeem code for a boost AnniversaryPet - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward 200M - Redeem code for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost

- Redeem code for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost Easter2021 - Redeem code for a 24-hour damage boost

- Redeem code for a 24-hour damage boost PumpkinSmasher - Redeem code for a 1 hour 100% damage boost

- Redeem code for a 1 hour 100% damage boost 200K - Redeem for an Egg boost for 20 Minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Here are the steps to redeem a code in Roblox Unboxing Simulator:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Unboxing Simulator

Step 3: Click on the β€œShop” button available at the bottom of the screen

Step 4: A β€œCodes” button will be available at the top of the menu

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above or simply copy the code

Step 6: Paste the code into the β€œEnter Codes Here!” text box

Step 7: Hit the β€œClaim” button to receive the rewards

Step 8: Enjoy the rewards

Double-check the codes before hitting the β€œClaim” for the proper functioning of the codes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu