Shrink Hide and Seek Summer Update: New map, Summer Pass, and more

Shrink Hide and Seek has rolled out its highly anticipated Summer Update just in time for the sunny season. This update offers players a vibrant new map, an exclusive Summer Event Pass, and a wave of exciting new content. Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer to the title, there's something new to discover in this jam-packed summer drop.

Here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to know regarding the latest update.

Everything added to Shrink Hide and Seek in the Summer Update

New map: Beach

A glimpse of the new map in rotation from the main lobby in Shrink Hide and Seek (Image via Roblox)

At the heart of the update is the brand-new Beach map — a sprawling outdoor environment that redefines hiding and seeking and is different from previous maps in the game. Unlike the tighter, object-cluttered interiors of older maps, Beach opens up a wide range of possibilities with open spaces, water, sand, beach chairs, and dense clusters of tropical props that balance visibility and cover appropriately.

Trending

Key highlights of the Beach map include a bar at the far end of the pier, hollow picnic baskets, and even sand castle interiors that you can sneak into. The new map offers an ideal blend of aesthetics and gameplay. It feels fresh without deviating too far from the game's core mechanics.

Whether you’re hiding under a beach umbrella or taking cover under the foliage near the villa to avoid being caught by a seeker, the Beach map promises chaos with every round.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas

Summer Event Pass

The Summer Event Pass offers amazing rewards for free in Shrink Hide and Seek (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Event Pass introduces a tier-based reward track featuring both cosmetic and functional items. Players earn event points by playing matches, staying hidden for long, and even taking out hiders. These accumulated points will then automatically unlock useful seasonal rewards like trolling items, coins, energy, free spins, weapons, and much more.

The Summer Event Pass will last for 30 days, from the day of release to July 27, 2025. In those 30 days, players must clear 15 tiers to complete the pass and get the most value out of it. The pass includes a free track only, but offers rewards like those of a premium one.

Recommended: Blox Fruits Stat Reset Codes: How to Get Stat Resets in Blox Fruits?

FAQs

How long will the Summer Event last in Shrink Hide and Seek?

The event is expected to run through late July 2025, giving players ample time to unlock all rewards and explore the Beach map in full.

Do I need to buy the premium Summer Event Pass in Shrink Hide and Seek?

No. The event is fully accessible to all players.

Can I still access older maps during the Summer Event in Shrink Hide and Seek?

Yes. The Beach map has only been added to the rotation and doesn’t replace existing ones, so you’ll still encounter fan-favorites like Mansion and House2 alongside the new summer environment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Ram Gandhi Arpit has acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications, and is currently a writer for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda. He specializes in comprehensive beginner Roblox guides and code articles featuring the latest and tested codes for trending games.



His articles are fast approaching the six million mark in total reads, simply because he takes great care in verifying information from reliable sources, such as his own playthroughs, social media platforms and community forums like X, Discord, and Reddit, and lastly the game's official patch notes.



Arpit enjoys playing video games like Valorant, Minecraft, and of course Roblox. Nevertheless, he knew that gaming was his calling from the moment he first played Contra and Duck Hunt. Beyond gaming, Arpit is also a tech enthusiast who stays updated on the latest developments in the industry.



When he’s not working, you'll find him swinging through the virtual streets of Harlem as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, headbobbing to some of the finest tunes from all genres, or sleeping. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024