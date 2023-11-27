Swedish House Mafia concert on Roblox: Schedule, concert gameplay, and more

Roblox DJ's World has teamed up with the legendary supergroup Swedish House Mafia to host a virtual concert event on December 1. The group, featuring the likes of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, will make their first-ever metaverse appearance in this program.

Similar to Mariah Carey's metaverse concert, the avatars of the Swedish trio will perform a number of their own tracks in different locations on the map. Players must follow the trio and complete challenges to earn XP. This article contains all the necessary information about the schedule, concert gameplay, and more.

When will the Swedish House Mafia concert event start in Roblox DJ's World?

Expand Tweet

The concert will start on December 1, 2023. Some of the corresponding local times for different time zones are as follows:

PT: December 1, 2023, 3 pm

ET: December 1, 2023, 6 pm

GMT: December 1, 2023, 11 pm

Participating in the concert event is very easy as all you need to do is launch the game at the right time and join the concert session. The event only lasts for the weekend and will end on December 4, 2023. The end time according to different timezones is as follows:

PT: December 4, 2023, 3 pm

ET: December 4, 2023, 6 pm

GMT: December 4, 2023, 11 pm

Roblox DJ's World Swedish House Mafia concert gameplay

The limited edition UGC (Image via Roblox)

The first 20,000 players to reach level 10, by gaining XP from completing challenges during the concert will be rewarded with an exclusive Swedish House Mafia UGC item. The concert will be replayed every hour, allowing you to grind a bit and acquire the limited edition UGC.

The following are the Swedish House Mafia concert tracks, along with the associated challenges:

Moth to a flame - You gain event XP by collecting Hearts in a magical forest.

- You gain event XP by collecting Hearts in a magical forest. One - Make the right dance moves to the song to earn the maximum amount of XP.

- Make the right dance moves to the song to earn the maximum amount of XP. Heaven Takes You Home - Jump on clouds to chase the symbol that is displayed above the trio's avatars.

- Jump on clouds to chase the symbol that is displayed above the trio's avatars. Ray of Solar (Encore) - Destroy enemy robots to earn XP and eliminate the boss at the end to gain even more XP.

You can also shop for official Swedish House Mafia merchandise and other band accessories in DJ's World lobby.

Remember that once the event ends, all the items and in-game features related to Swedish House Mafia will be removed. Hence, you are advised to collect all the limited edition items and concert memorabilia before it's too late.

Roblox badges to collect during the Swedish House Mafia concert event

The following badges are currently up for grabs in DJ's World:

Scavenger Hunt Completed! - Complete this scavenger hunt in DJ'S World During 000 Concert experience.

Party Inviter! - To earn this badge, invite your friends to join DJ'S World!

Play Pals VIP+ - Become a VIP member and show your support for the team by joining DJ'S World Play Pals group to earn this badge.

Heart Collector - Collect Hearts during DJ'S World performance!

Watched 000 performance! - Claim this badge to prove that you watched the entire 000 performance.

Completed DJ's World Obby! - You beat the DJ's world obby!

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest metaverse content.