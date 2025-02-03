NFL Universe Football Pro Bowl Event guide

The Roblox title NFL Universe Football is currently hosting the Pro Bowl Event at the same time as its real-life counterpart. This event involves participating in the featured minigames to score points and earn Rings, the main event currency. Rings can then be exchanged at the event shop for various freebies and collectibles.

Here’s a complete guide to the Pro Bowl Event and the associated rewards in NFL Universe Football.

An overview of the Pro Bowl Event in NFL Universe Football

Pro Bowl Event hub (Image via Roblox)

The Pro Bowl Event is a limited-time celebration of its real-world counterpart, giving you a chance to earn exclusive prizes. This event takes cues from its real-life version and includes two unique mini-games. Participating and winning in those will reward you with Rings. The featured mini-games are Tug of War and Punt Perfect.

Tug of War is a simple mini-game that requires a minimum of eight players to kickstart. All participants are divided into two teams, with one trying to beat the other in a game of classic Tug of War. The objective is to pull the other team into the gap between the two platforms through cooperative effort.

To play Tug of War, once the mini-game begins, press the Left Mouse Button the instant the cursor is within the green-marked area. Correctly timed button presses will lead to your team making progress and gaining ground on the other team.

The other mini-game is Punt Perfect, where you must align your kick correctly and land the ball in one of the giant cups. Punt Perfect is also a team game, which tasks you with scoring more than the opposing team to win the mini-game and earn extra Rings.

Controls for this mini-game are entirely UI-based. You can align your kicks with the on-screen arrows and adjust Kick Power with the Left Mouse Button. Landing the ball in the largest cup nets you one point, while doing so in the medium-sized and small cups grants you two and three points, respectively.

Pro Bowl Event Shop

Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Pro Bowl Event comes with a Shop where you can use the earned Rings to purchase various exclusive prizes. Here’s what you can get with Pro Bowl Event Rings in the event shop:

Pro Bowl Sport Bag: 500,000 Rings

500,000 Rings Pro Bowl Football: 500,000 Rings

500,000 Rings Pro Bowl Shiny AFC Chain: 125,000 Rings

125,000 Rings Pro Bowl Side Bag: 125,000 Rings

125,000 Rings Pro Bowl Shiny NFC Chain: 125,000 Rings

125,000 Rings Pro Bowl Hat: 125,000 Rings

125,000 Rings Pro Bowl Football Trail: 125,000 Rings

125,000 Rings Pro Bowl Foam Hat: 25,000 Rings

25,000 Rings Pro Bowl Puffer Vest: 25,000 Rings

25,000 Rings Pro Bowl Tracksuit Shirt: 25,000 Rings

25,000 Rings Pro Bowl Palm Tree Chain: 25,000 Rings

25,000 Rings Pro Bowl Tracksuit Pants: 25,000 Rings

25,000 Rings Pro Bowl Tracksuit Hood: 25,000 Rings

25,000 Rings Pro Bowl 2025 Emoji: 1,000 Rings

1,000 Rings Pro Bowl NFC Foam Finger: 5,000 Rings

5,000 Rings Pro Bowl AFC Foam Finger: 5,000 Rings

In total, you need 1,786,000 Rings to claim all prizes in the Pro Bowl Shop. Note that the Pro Bowl Event is set to end on February 14, 2025, so be sure to collect enough Rings to get all rewards before then.

FAQs

What are the featured mini-games in NFL Universe Football Pro Bowl Event?

The Pro Bowl Event features Punt Perfect and Tug of War as the main mini-game attractions.

What is the currency required to purchase Pro Bowl-themed items in NFL Universe Football?

Rings serve as the main currency for the Pro Bowl-themed items in the event shop.

When will the Pro Bowl Event end in NFL Universe Football?

The Pro Bowl Event is set to end on February 14, 2025.

