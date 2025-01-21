NFL Universe Football Season 12 Pass: All rewards and Season Pass price

NFL Universe Football, a soccer-centric Roblox experience, includes a battle pass system where you receive rewards per level-up. This game is currently in the 12th season of its battle pass system, where increasing your OVR grants you Coins, Pro Packs, Gear, and more. The Season 12 Pass includes two tiers that offer unique freebies as you progress.

This article covers the Season 12 Pass, giving you an overview of its tiers and the freebies it provides.

An overview of the Season 12 Pass in NFL Universe Football

The Season 12 Pass (Image via Roblox)

The latest season of the battle pass-style rewards system in NFL Universe Football is Season 12, where you are rewarded for raising your OVR. You start at OVR 20 and work your way up 80 levels, with another 55 optionally available for extra resources. Each OVR grants rewards based on the tiers available to you.

Season 12 Pass includes the Free tier and the Season Pass tier. The former is available by default, while the latter is a premium-only rewards ladder. The Free tier levels up as you normally play through the game , granting you unique prizes for maxing it out. At OVR 100, you receive the Firefly.

For 799 Robux, you can buy the Season Pass tier for premium rewards with each level-up. The Season Pass tier is an add-on to the existing battle pass, which means that it will instantly catch up to your current OVR level. So, you don’t have to worry about leveling up the Season Pass tier separately if you’re already at a high OVR on the Free tier.

The main reward for the Season Pass tier is the Snowboarder emote, available at OVR 100.

Beyond OVR 100, you will only receive Pro Packs from the Free Tier, Playmaker Packs from the Season Pass Tier, and Coins from both. The Extra 55 levels are a bonus and are optional, rewarding you for your continued efforts beyond OVR 100.

All rewards offered by the NFL Universe Football Season 12

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

This table lists all prizes for the two tiers of Season 12:

OVR Free Tier Season Pass 21 500 Coins All Star Pack 22 Pro Pack Christmas Cozy Hat 23 Bandage Face Paint Gift Watch 24 500 Coins 2,000 Coins 25 Bronze Badge Santa’s Laugh 26 500 Coins 2,000 Coins 27 500 Coins Christmas Wreath 28 White Low Top F4 Camo Snowy Socks 29 500 Coins Playmaker Pack 30 Meta High Cut Columbia Blue 2,000 Coins 31 Meta Football Longview Red Christmas Black Snowball Hood 32 500 Coins 2,000 Coins 33 500 Coins High Cut Sock Candy Cane 34 Stylized Stubble Black Candy Cane Mouthpiece 35 All Star Pack Split Styled Waves 36 Entity Green GLowing Skull Gloves Christmas Cowboy Hat 37 Pro Pack 2,500 Coins 38 800 Coins Playmaker Pack 39 Cool Winter Beanie in White Festive Visor Jingle Bells 40 Entity Speeddemons Avalanche Winter is the Ball 41 800 Coins Snowflake Frosted Visor 42 800 Coins 2,500 Coins 43 Terror Ho Ho Ho Santa Nights Backplate 44 Entity Fractal Wings Short Shirt Sleeve 2,500 Coins 45 Veteran Pack Gingerbread Dummy Backpack 46 800 Coins Christmas Colors Mouthpiece 47 800 Coins 2,500 Coins 48 White Leather Stachel Knit Light Blue Beanie 49 Fluffy White Hair Snowman Watch 50 Windmill Floss Ski’ing 51 800 Coins 2,500 Coins 52 Pro Pack Veteran Pack 53 800 Coins Gingerbread Trail 54 800 Coins Lights Nights Gloves 55 Entity Evo I Blue Digital Camo NFL Winter Snowflake Hat 56 800 Coins 2,500 Coins 57 800 Coins Frozen Trail 58 Delicacies LT Boost Cyan 800 Festive Equinox 59 800 Coins Camo Red Puffer Vest 60 Blue Striped Fade Neon Snowflakes Backplate 61 Iced Out XD Necklace 3,000 Coins 62 900 Coins Wrapped in Lights Sleeve 63 Fashionable Ski Mask 3,000 Coins 64 900 Coins Spicy Visor 65 Infinite Classic Red Loungers Reindeer Top 66 900 Coins Reindeer Bottoms 67 Heisen Jacket Holy 3,000 Coins 68 Pro Pack 3,000 Coins 69 900 Coins Reindeer Hoodie 70 Red Viper Playmaker Pack 71 900 Coins Silver Scarf 72 Meta Visor Christmas Tinted 3,000 Coins 73 900 Coins Pinch Bottoms 74 Y2K White Zip Up 3,000 Coins 75 900 Coins Pinch Top 76 Y2K Grey Pants Red Side Logo 3,000 Coins 77 900 Coins Playmaker Pack 78 900 Coins Mistletoe Trickster 79 Y2K Trucker Cap 3,000 Coins 80 Popstar Trail Playing with Snow 81 900 Coins Pinch Head 82 900 Coins Snowman Bottoms 83 Pro Pack Santa’s Boots HT Cleats 84 900 Coins 3,000 Coins 85 Baseball Cap Hair In Blonde Snowman Top 86 900 Coins Snowman Head 87 Pro Pack 3,000 Coins 88 Entity Red Dasher Long Shirt Sleeve Santa’s Blue Pants 89 900 Coins All Star Pack 90 Entity Evo 2 You Slow Blue Evil Santa’s HT Boots 91 1,000 Coins Nights Light Trail 92 Old School Football Helmet Santa’s Blue Vest 93 Veteran Pack All Star Pack 94 1,000 Coins WC Ultimates Xmas Panic 95 White Balaclava Veteran Pack 96 Down Breaker Superstar Pack 97 Entity Havoks Lavender Silver Snowman Top 98 Playmaker Pack Silver Snowman Bottoms 99 Tied White Dreads Silver Snowman Head 100 Firefly Snowboarder Extra 1 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 2 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 3 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 4 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 5 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 6 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 7 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 8 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 9 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 10 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 11 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 12 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 13 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 14 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 15 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 16 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 17 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 18 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 19 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 20 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 21 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 22 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 23 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 24 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 25 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 26 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 27 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 28 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 29 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 30 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 31 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 32 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 33 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 34 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 35 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 36 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 37 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 38 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 39 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 40 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 41 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 42 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 43 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 44 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 45 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 46 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 47 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 48 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 49 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 50 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack Extra 51 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 52 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 53 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 54 2,500 Coins 5,000 Coins Extra 55 Pro Pack Playmaker Pack

FAQs

When will the Season 12 Pass end in NFL Universe Football?

The Season 12 Pass is scheduled to end on February 7, 2025.

How much does the Season Pass tier for Season 12 cost?

The Season Pass costs 799 Robux in Season 12, providing you with exclusive rewards per OVR level.

What are the rewards for reaching OVR 100 in Season 12 Pass in NFL Universe Football?

Reaching OVR 100 grants you access to Firefly from the Free tier and the Snowboarder from the Season Pass tier.

