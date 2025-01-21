NFL Universe Football Season 12 Pass: All rewards and Season Pass price
NFL Universe Football, a soccer-centric Roblox experience, includes a battle pass system where you receive rewards per level-up. This game is currently in the 12th season of its battle pass system, where increasing your OVR grants you Coins, Pro Packs, Gear, and more. The Season 12 Pass includes two tiers that offer unique freebies as you progress.
This article covers the Season 12 Pass, giving you an overview of its tiers and the freebies it provides.
An overview of the Season 12 Pass in NFL Universe Football
The latest season of the battle pass-style rewards system in NFL Universe Football is Season 12, where you are rewarded for raising your OVR. You start at OVR 20 and work your way up 80 levels, with another 55 optionally available for extra resources. Each OVR grants rewards based on the tiers available to you.
Trending
Season 12 Pass includes the Free tier and the Season Pass tier. The former is available by default, while the latter is a premium-only rewards ladder. The Free tier levels up as you normally play through the game , granting you unique prizes for maxing it out. At OVR 100, you receive the Firefly.
For 799 Robux, you can buy the Season Pass tier for premium rewards with each level-up. The Season Pass tier is an add-on to the existing battle pass, which means that it will instantly catch up to your current OVR level. So, you don’t have to worry about leveling up the Season Pass tier separately if you’re already at a high OVR on the Free tier.
The main reward for the Season Pass tier is the Snowboarder emote, available at OVR 100.
Beyond OVR 100, you will only receive Pro Packs from the Free Tier, Playmaker Packs from the Season Pass Tier, and Coins from both. The Extra 55 levels are a bonus and are optional, rewarding you for your continued efforts beyond OVR 100.