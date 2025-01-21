  • home icon
  NFL Universe Football Season 12 Pass: All rewards and Season Pass price

NFL Universe Football Season 12 Pass: All rewards and Season Pass price

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Jan 21, 2025 07:05 GMT
Roblox NFL Universe Football
Roblox NFL Universe Football (Image via Roblox)

NFL Universe Football, a soccer-centric Roblox experience, includes a battle pass system where you receive rewards per level-up. This game is currently in the 12th season of its battle pass system, where increasing your OVR grants you Coins, Pro Packs, Gear, and more. The Season 12 Pass includes two tiers that offer unique freebies as you progress.

This article covers the Season 12 Pass, giving you an overview of its tiers and the freebies it provides.

An overview of the Season 12 Pass in NFL Universe Football

The Season 12 Pass (Image via Roblox)
The Season 12 Pass (Image via Roblox)

The latest season of the battle pass-style rewards system in NFL Universe Football is Season 12, where you are rewarded for raising your OVR. You start at OVR 20 and work your way up 80 levels, with another 55 optionally available for extra resources. Each OVR grants rewards based on the tiers available to you.

also-read-trending Trending

Season 12 Pass includes the Free tier and the Season Pass tier. The former is available by default, while the latter is a premium-only rewards ladder. The Free tier levels up as you normally play through the game , granting you unique prizes for maxing it out. At OVR 100, you receive the Firefly.

For 799 Robux, you can buy the Season Pass tier for premium rewards with each level-up. The Season Pass tier is an add-on to the existing battle pass, which means that it will instantly catch up to your current OVR level. So, you don’t have to worry about leveling up the Season Pass tier separately if you’re already at a high OVR on the Free tier.

The main reward for the Season Pass tier is the Snowboarder emote, available at OVR 100.

Beyond OVR 100, you will only receive Pro Packs from the Free Tier, Playmaker Packs from the Season Pass Tier, and Coins from both. The Extra 55 levels are a bonus and are optional, rewarding you for your continued efforts beyond OVR 100.

All rewards offered by the NFL Universe Football Season 12

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

This table lists all prizes for the two tiers of Season 12:

OVRFree TierSeason Pass
21500 CoinsAll Star Pack
22Pro PackChristmas Cozy Hat
23Bandage Face PaintGift Watch
24500 Coins2,000 Coins
25Bronze BadgeSanta’s Laugh
26500 Coins2,000 Coins
27500 CoinsChristmas Wreath
28White Low Top F4 CamoSnowy Socks
29500 CoinsPlaymaker Pack
30Meta High Cut Columbia Blue2,000 Coins
31Meta Football Longview RedChristmas Black Snowball Hood
32500 Coins2,000 Coins
33500 CoinsHigh Cut Sock Candy Cane
34Stylized Stubble BlackCandy Cane Mouthpiece
35All Star PackSplit Styled Waves
36Entity Green GLowing Skull GlovesChristmas Cowboy Hat
37Pro Pack2,500 Coins
38800 CoinsPlaymaker Pack
39Cool Winter Beanie in WhiteFestive Visor Jingle Bells
40Entity Speeddemons AvalancheWinter is the Ball
41800 CoinsSnowflake Frosted Visor
42800 Coins2,500 Coins
43TerrorHo Ho Ho Santa Nights Backplate
44Entity Fractal Wings Short Shirt Sleeve2,500 Coins
45Veteran PackGingerbread Dummy Backpack
46800 CoinsChristmas Colors Mouthpiece
47800 Coins2,500 Coins
48White Leather StachelKnit Light Blue Beanie
49Fluffy White HairSnowman Watch
50Windmill FlossSki’ing
51800 Coins2,500 Coins
52Pro PackVeteran Pack
53800 CoinsGingerbread Trail
54800 CoinsLights Nights Gloves
55Entity Evo I Blue Digital CamoNFL Winter Snowflake Hat
56800 Coins2,500 Coins
57800 CoinsFrozen Trail
58Delicacies LT Boost Cyan800 Festive Equinox
59800 CoinsCamo Red Puffer Vest
60Blue Striped FadeNeon Snowflakes Backplate
61Iced Out XD Necklace3,000 Coins
62900 CoinsWrapped in Lights Sleeve
63Fashionable Ski Mask3,000 Coins
64900 CoinsSpicy Visor
65Infinite Classic Red LoungersReindeer Top
66900 CoinsReindeer Bottoms
67Heisen Jacket Holy3,000 Coins
68Pro Pack3,000 Coins
69900 CoinsReindeer Hoodie
70Red ViperPlaymaker Pack
71900 CoinsSilver Scarf
72Meta Visor Christmas Tinted3,000 Coins
73900 CoinsPinch Bottoms
74Y2K White Zip Up3,000 Coins
75900 CoinsPinch Top
76Y2K Grey Pants Red Side Logo3,000 Coins
77900 CoinsPlaymaker Pack
78900 CoinsMistletoe Trickster
79Y2K Trucker Cap3,000 Coins
80Popstar TrailPlaying with Snow
81900 CoinsPinch Head
82900 CoinsSnowman Bottoms
83Pro PackSanta’s Boots HT Cleats
84900 Coins3,000 Coins
85Baseball Cap Hair In BlondeSnowman Top
86900 CoinsSnowman Head
87Pro Pack3,000 Coins
88Entity Red Dasher Long Shirt SleeveSanta’s Blue Pants
89900 CoinsAll Star Pack
90Entity Evo 2 You Slow BlueEvil Santa’s HT Boots
911,000 CoinsNights Light Trail
92Old School Football HelmetSanta’s Blue Vest
93Veteran PackAll Star Pack
941,000 CoinsWC Ultimates Xmas Panic
95White BalaclavaVeteran Pack
96Down BreakerSuperstar Pack
97Entity Havoks LavenderSilver Snowman Top
98Playmaker PackSilver Snowman Bottoms
99Tied White DreadsSilver Snowman Head
100FireflySnowboarder
Extra 12,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 22,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 32,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 42,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 5Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 62,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 72,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 82,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 92,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 10Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 112,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 122,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 132,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 142,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 15Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 162,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 172,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 182,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 192,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 20Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 212,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 222,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 232,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 242,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 25Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 262,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 272,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 282,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 292,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 30Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 312,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 322,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 332,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 342,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 35Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 362,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 372,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 382,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 392,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 40Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 412,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 422,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 432,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 442,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 45Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 462,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 472,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 482,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 492,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 50Pro PackPlaymaker Pack
Extra 512,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 522,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 532,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 542,500 Coins5,000 Coins
Extra 55Pro PackPlaymaker Pack

FAQs

When will the Season 12 Pass end in NFL Universe Football?

The Season 12 Pass is scheduled to end on February 7, 2025.

How much does the Season Pass tier for Season 12 cost?

The Season Pass costs 799 Robux in Season 12, providing you with exclusive rewards per OVR level.

What are the rewards for reaching OVR 100 in Season 12 Pass in NFL Universe Football?

Reaching OVR 100 grants you access to Firefly from the Free tier and the Snowboarder from the Season Pass tier.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
