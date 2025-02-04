NFL Universe Football Super Bowl guide

It’s Super Bowl season and NFL Universe Football — the Roblox football experience — is currently hosting its version of it. The Super Bowl event includes themed matches, exclusive items, and special tasks, all rewarding you with Rings. Choose a team, compete in matches, and earn rewards while seeing if your in-game performance is replicated by your team’s real-world counterpart.
This guide will feature everything you need to know about the Super Bowl event in NFL Universe Football.
Breaking down the Super Bowl event in NFL Universe Football
Overview
The Super Bowl event lets you participate in the titular tournament, giving you the option to choose between two teams. Mirroring its real-world version, the Super Bowl event has you play as either the Eagles or the Chiefs.
Playing through the matches nets you twice the Event Rewards, making them the best way to accrue Rings. Take on fellow players and try to see if the match on February 9, 2025, resembles your own recreation. In the process, you will earn a brand-new resource called Rings.
Rings, being the main event currency, is the most important resource to collect in the event. In addition to matches, you can get them by completing Goals, which are event-specific missions. Goals reset every once in a while, which is why they are fairly straightforward and accessible for all players. Furthermore, you can participate in the Pro Bowl for additional Rings.
You can also purchase Rings using Robux at the Premium Shop if you fall a little short of purchasing the Event Items.
Event items
The Super Bowl Event features three LIX packs, two of which can be bought using Rings. These packs are Premium Super Bowl LIX Pack, Super Super Bowl LIX Pack, and Super Bowl LIX Pack.
The Premium Pack can only be bought using 5,000 Robux, making it exclusively premium as the name suggests. You can buy the Super Super Bowl LIX Pack for 45,000 Rings or 1,000 Robux, while the Super Bowl LIX Pack costs 15,000 Rings or 450 Robux.
The difference in these prices comes down to the rarity of the items they offer. The Premium Pack offers a higher concentration of Amethyst and Diamond rarity items, while the other two packs may reward you with Gold, Ruby, and Silver items.
Listed below are all the items you may receive by opening these packs:
- Diamond Super Bowl Chiefs Sport Bag
- Diamond Team Dance Coach’s Cele
- Diamond Super Bowl LIX Eagles Chain
- Diamond Super Bowl LIX Eagles Sports Bag
- Diamond Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Chain
- Diamond Super Bowl LIX Eagles Football
- Diamond Team Dance Game Day Hype
- Diamond Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Football
- Diamond Super Bowl LIX Eagles Belt
- Amethyst Super Bowl Chiefs Tracksuit Top
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Eagles Tracksuit Bottoms
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Tracksuit Hood
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Eagles Tracksuit Hood
- Amethyst Super Bowl Chiefs Tracksuit Bottoms
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Belt
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Eagles Trail
- Amethyst Super Bowl Eagles Tracksuit Top
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Cleats
- Amethyst Eagles Celebration
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Eagles Cleats
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Trail
- Amethyst Chiefs Celebration
- Amethyst Super Bowl LIX Classic Football
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Eagles Shirt
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Eagles Headphones
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Headphones
- Ruby LIX Eagles Tee
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Headphones
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Shirt
- Ruby Super Bowl Chiefs Shorts Classic
- Ruby Super Bowl Chiefs Shorts Red
- Ruby Superbowl LIX Chiefs Tee
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX XL Foam Hat
- Ruby Super Bowl Chiefs Shorts Dark
- Ruby Super Bowl Eagles Shorts Bright
- Ruby Super Bowl Eagles Shorts Green
- Ruby Super Bowl Eagles Shorts Dark
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Eagles XL Foam Hat
- Ruby Bull Headed
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Cowboy Hat
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Football Trail
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Side Bag
- Ruby Super Bowl Sport Bag
- Ruby Rockland Shimmy
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Puffer Vest
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Eagles Side Bag
- Ruby Super Bowl LIX Chiefs XL Foam Hat
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Gloves White
- Gold Super Bowl LIX CLockwork Yellow
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Emoji
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Chiefs Backplate
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Backplate
- Gold Super Bowl Bucket Hat Red
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Clockwork Green
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Gloves Alternate 1
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Side Bag
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Bucket Hat Green
- Gold Super Bowl LIX Glosves Green
- Silver Football Classic Beanie
- Silver Yellow Super Star Classic Hat
- Silver Super Bowl LIX LED Glasses
- Silver Super Bowl LIX Beanie Dark
- Silver Super Bowl LIX Fly Goggles
- Silver Super Bowl LIX Watch
- Silver Super Bowl LIX Beanie Green
FAQs
When does the NFL Universe Football Super Bowl event end?
The NFL Universe Football Super Bowl event is scheduled to end on February 14, 2025.
What are the featured teams in the NFL Universe Football Super Bowl event?
The two teams featured in the NFL Universe Football Super Bowl event are the Eagles and the Chiefs.
How much does the Premium Super Bowl LIX Pack cost in NFL Universe Football?
The Premium Super Bowl LIX Pack costs 5,000 Robux in NFL Universe Football.
