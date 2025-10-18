NFT Battle: A beginner’s guide

NFT Battle is a Roblox game in which you can experience the fun of having NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, without spending an exorbitant amount of money. The game also lets you look at other players’ NFTs and see how much score they earn. If you are just starting out, this article will serve as a beginner’s guide for NFT Battles.

The objective of NFT Battle

You can get different NFTs that can be used to earn stars and climb the leaderboards (Image via Roblox)

NFT Battle in Roblox allows you to collect various NFTs by opening loot boxes and combining two gifts. There are different classes of NFTs; some are common, while others are quite rare. Every image you collect also gives you “stars,” which work like points in the game.

On the left side, you will find a leaderboard that constantly gets updated in real time. It shows the recent stars earned by other players, and if you score big, your name will also be featured here. Here are all the basics of the game.

The objective of the game is to earn different NFTs and then combine them to increase the number of stars in the game. Having the most stars will place you in the global leaderboards.

There is a “Halloween” tab, which you can open to get free pumpkins every minute. Using these pumpkins, you can open the special Halloween cases that give you interesting NFTs. You can obtain different items from the cases. Some are easy to get while others are rare, the latter giving you more stars than common ones. This is the first method to get NFTs in this Roblox title.

The second way is by opening the cases tab and using your stars or Robux to open different boxes. There are different tiers of cases, such as Manager, Beggar, Director, Oligarch, etc. The costlier the case, the better the reward. Collect different items in your inventory and then head over to the upgrade tab, where you can earn a lot of stars.

Upgrading the NFTs in the game

You can also fuse different NFTs to get rarer ones and earn more stars (Image via Roblox)

Once you have collected multiple items, head over to the Upgrade tab, where you can earn many stars by combining different NFTs. Here, you will find the NFTs you have on the left side, which you can pick to combine with the items on the right side.

Now here’s the important part: there is a probability of two items combining. The higher the chances, the more likely they are to result in a successful fusion. Lower chances will likely result in failure, but if successfully done, they give you a lot of stars and can instantly boost your position in the charts.

Do note that when you take the risk of combining two NFTs that have a lower chance of successful fusion, you will lose the NFT if the process fails. You can also put in codes to earn stars.

Earn as many stars as possible, which you can also use to buy cases, and then repeat the process. The goal of the game is to have the most stars and reach the top of the leaderboards.

FAQs about NFT Battle

What is NFT Battle about?

NFT Battle is a game that allows you to open different cases and get various NFTs that you can collect or upgrade.

What is the goal of NFT Battle?

The goal of the game is to get rare NFTs and earn as many stars as possible to reach the top of the leaderboards.

How to get NFTs in NFT Battle

You can open cases and Halloween boxes to get NFTs in the game.

