NHL Blast: Chaos Hockey Puck guide

NHL Blast is a Roblox experience launched by the National Hockey League. It is a quick and fun way to experience the NHL for those new to hockey, along with receiving a few fun rewards in the process. You can receive free UGC during events as well, the newest of which is the Chaos Hockey Puck headpiece.

The headpiece is a part of the ESPN Chaos Run Obby courses that were added in one of the latest updates. Upon completing the associated mission, the game will reward you with the quantity-limited Hockey Puck.

Here’s how you can get the Chaos Hockey Puck within a few short minutes.

How to get the Chaos Hockey Puck Head in NHL Blast

The Chaos Hockey Puck headpiece (Image via Roblox Marketplace)

The Chaos Hockey Puck can be acquired by accessing the stages that are a part of the Chaos Run Obby. These stages are Noob, Pro, and Legendary, which are structured in a time trial-esque format. Beat each stage and beat the Ghost’s time to complete the mission and receive the coveted Hockey Puck.

These stages can be completed successively, with a teleport at the end of each level that takes you to the next one. The stages entail dashing through the obstacle course, scoring goals to clear a path, and jumping over the gaps between platforms.

The three ESPN Chaos Run stages (Image via Roblox)

When you spot a green laser array blocking the path, look for a goal net nearby. Press and hold the Left Mouse Button to aim a hockey puck and release it to shoot. Scoring the goal will clear the path, allowing you to progress. You can also score goals while dashing, which is a great strategy to clear the stages quickly.

Once all stages have been cleared, approach the Chaos Hockey Puck icon at the end of the stage. Press E to interact with it and add it to your inventory, finishing the mission.

About NHL Blast

Official NHL Blast cover art (Image via Roblox)

NHL Blast is all about experiencing hockey in game format while repping your favorite team. The Roblox title is created by the National Hockey League and it receives regular updates. These updates grow in frequency close to major tournaments, such as the Stanley Cup.

Clear obstacle courses, score goals, and aim for the top of the leaderboard to win freebies. These freebies often include UGCs (Unique Game Content), which are usually limited in quantity.

FAQs

How do I get the Chaos Hockey Puck Head in NHL Blast?

Complete all stages in the ESPN Chaos Run obby while beating the Ghost’s time to get the Chaos Hockey Puck head.

Is the Chaos Hockey Puck head limited in number?

Yes, there are only 100,000 Chaos Hockey Puck headpieces available to claim, and will not be available once they run out.

What is NHL Blast about?

This title is a Roblox game created and run by the National Hockey League to introduce players to the titular sport.

