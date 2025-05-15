Normal Seed Pack Grow a Garden: How to get and Seed chances

Grow a Garden features Normal Seed Packs that act as mini-gachas, giving you specific Seeds for opening them. Each Seed type has a percentage chance to appear, but the odds of getting any given Seed are equal to the others in the pool. Normal Seed Packs can be acquired for free via quest completion, making them a great way to potentially obtain rare Seeds like the Dragon Fruit.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Normal Seed Pack in Grow a Garden.

Getting Normal Seed Packs in Grow a Garden

Daily Quests (Image via Roblox)

Normal Seed Packs are the main reward from Daily Quest completion, given when you finish all three in the day’s set. Obtaining them is straightforward, but they can pose somewhat of a challenge for beginners, depending on the objectives of the day.

Ad

Trending

Daily Quests include three missions a day, which may include multiple of the same mission type. Listed below are the three mission archetypes that the game randomly assigns to you each day:

Earn a certain amount of Sheckles.

Harvest a certain Fruit.

Plant a certain type of Seed.

Since they don’t require you to spend any resources, you may be able to get some of the rarest Seeds in the game for free. Of course, this is largely dependent on luck as each Seed type has a 7.7% chance to be added to your inventory when opening the Pack.

Ad

Normal Seed Packs are always worth going for as they barely cost anything and always include a decent mixture of medium to high-rarity Seeds. Sooner or later, you are bound to get some of the rarest Seeds in the game by diligently completing daily quests.

Also read: Grow a Garden Thunderstorm time

Seeds obtainable from Normal Seed Packs

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Normal Seed Packs have 13 different Seed types in their pools, which include Rare Seeds like Daffodils and Exclusive ones like Peach. Fruits from some of the rarer Seeds can fetch amounts as high as 6,500 Sheckles, giving you quick and easy access to money.

Ad

Here’s a complete list of Seeds that you can acquire from Normal Seed Packs:

Rare Daffodil

Rare Raspberry

Legendary Watermelon

Legendary Pumpkin

Legendary Apple

Legendary Bamboo

Mythical Coconut

Mythical Cactus

Mythical Dragon Fruit

Mythical Mango

Exclusive Pineapple

Exclusive Peach

Exclusive Pear

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Normal Seed Packs in Grow a Garden

Normal Seed Packs can be obtained by completing all three Daily Quests each day.

What are the odds of getting the Exclusive Pear from Normal Seed Packs in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The pull rate of the Exclusive Pear seed from a Normal Seed Pack is 7.7%.

Are Normal Seed Packs obtainable for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Normal Seed Packs are a fully free element of the experience and don’t require any monetary investment to acquire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024