Octopus Game: Keys and Knives guide

The latest Octopus Game update has added Keys and Knives, making it the eighth entry in the list of gamemodes. Inspired by the namesake challenge in the Squid Game series, this mode pits players in a hide-and-seek scenario. Your role is determined by an in-game gumball machine, following which you are either tasked with killing a hider or finding the exit.

Ad

With the latest update, the game has also introduced the sprinting mechanic. It is crucial for surviving the cutthroat Keys and Knives competition, which has been explained in detail in this guide.

An overview of Keys and Knives in Octopus Game

Official cover for Keys and Knives (Image via Roblox)

Keys and Knives is the fourth challenge in Roblox Octopus Game, occurring after the Mingle round. It begins when all the remaining players have obtained a role from the gumball machine. The candy's color determines your role: red means you are a seeker, whereas blue assigns you as a hider.

Ad

Trending

Each player in the Red Team (seekers) is given a weapon for killing at least one member of the Blue Team (hiders) to progress to the next challenge. Meanwhile, those in the Blue Team have to avoid the slaughter and also find the exit. Both get three minutes to complete their respective objectives or face elimination.

While the Red Team members carry weapons, the Blue Team members possess keys. Only they can unlock doors and eventually find the exit. However, each key is designed for specific doors, thereby often leading to failed escape attempts.

Ad

Behind certain doors in Keys and Knives are traps for the Red Team members. To avoid them, the seekers must avoid hitting/tagging the hiders while they are inside the trap room. On the other hand, the hiders must find such rooms quickly when being pursued.

Tips for surviving as a hider in Keys and Knives

Players in the Blue Team have to find the exit (Image via Roblox)

Hiders have to rely on their speed and wits to survive in Keys and Knives, given that they have no weapons. Here are some strategies to secure a win:

Ad

Conserve stamina : Your stamina meter is shown in blue on the left side of the screen. If you aren't being chased by a Red Team member, simply walk to find the exit, avoid running, and conserve stamina.

: Your stamina meter is shown in blue on the left side of the screen. If you aren't being chased by a Red Team member, simply walk to find the exit, avoid running, and conserve stamina. Use doors to trick seekers : Doors that unlock with your key are invaluable in Octopus Game. You can use them to quickly escape a pursuing attacker. Just remember not to unlock the door in front of the seeker, as it will give them enough time to enter the room.

: Doors that unlock with your key are invaluable in Octopus Game. You can use them to quickly escape a pursuing attacker. Just remember not to unlock the door in front of the seeker, as it will give them enough time to enter the room. Use TPP view: The third-person perspective allows you to see areas that would normally be blocked in the first-person perspective. Thus, use it to survey the maze, identify any Red Team members, and change your location accordingly.

Ad

Besides avoiding the Red Team, make sure to find the exit area within the time limit in Octopus Game. It can appear anywhere in the maze.

Tips for surviving as a seeker in Keys and Knives

Kill at least one Blue Team member (Image via Roblox)

Red Team members compete not only with the Blue Team but also with themselves. Follow these tips to win both contests easily in Octopus Game:

Ad

Force the hider to spend stamina : Once you have better knowledge of the maze, you can pursue a hider, make them panic, and use shortcuts to get close to them. The moment the hider spends all their stamina, you can run and go for the kill.

: Once you have better knowledge of the maze, you can pursue a hider, make them panic, and use shortcuts to get close to them. The moment the hider spends all their stamina, you can run and go for the kill. Avoid grouping : Other Red Team members can steal your skill if you stick with them. Thus, always be at a fair distance from your teammates.

: Other Red Team members can steal your skill if you stick with them. Thus, always be at a fair distance from your teammates. Reduce the competition: Seekers can kill more than one hider to sabotage other members of their team. For instance, if you eliminate all three remaining hiders, there will be no targets for the other Red Team members, and they will be eliminated when the time is up.

Ad

To kill a hider in Octopus Game, you'll need to hit them several times. Make sure to have enough stamina to prevent any last-ditch escapes.

Also check: Ink Game: A beginner's guide

FAQs

Is it possible to swap roles before Keys and Knives in Octopus Game?

Yes, you can swap roles with other players, provided that they accept the request.

How long does the Keys and Knives challenge last?

The challenge lasts for three minutes for both teams.

Ad

What is the challenge after Keys and Knives?

Lights Out is the challenge that succeeds Keys and Knives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024