Off-Roading Epic: A Definitive Guide

Off-Roading Epic is a crafted map-based open-world Roblox title where players can get behind the wheel of countless vehicles including but not limited to tractors, dune buggies, and even trains to explore and enjoy the multiple maps featured in the game. Nevertheless, to unlock new and exclusive vehicles, players must earn Cash (in-game currency) which is obtained by driving around or taking on a job in the game.

This title may be overwhelming for newcomers due to its complex features, especially the job feature. Another reason to feel this way may also be due to the absence of a tutorial in the game. This guide aims to fill that void by simplifying all aspects of the game, and therefore making it easier for newbies to understand.

Off-Roading Epic: Everything you need to know

The in-game shop in Off-Roading Epic (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

The map selection loading screen in Off-Roading Epic (Image via Roblox)

After loading into the game, players must choose a map as shown in the image above. They can also choose to join a private server if they wish to team up with their friends for an unforgettable journey or if they wish to cruise the landscapes alone. As of now, there are only three playable maps to choose from in Off-Roading Epic and the game devs are actively working to add new and better maps.

After the players have chosen the map that looks the most appealing to them, they must choose their controls. The options shown on their screens will include Keyboard and Mouse (PC), Touch (Mobile), and Controller (Consoles). If you misclick, simply reload the game and you can change your choice of controls.

Recommended: Off-Roading Epic Codes

How to play Off-Roading Epic?

The cruise control feature in Off-Roading Epic (Image via Roblox)

Once in the game, Robloxians can choose to explore the chosen map on foot or click on the Menu Button on the bottom-left corner of their screen and then spawn their starter vehicle by locating it in the Vehicle section in the menu and spawning it in and traversing the meticulously-crafted landscapes on wheels all while amassing Cash (in-game currency) in the process.

Be that as it may, the earned cash amount can seem little in the beginning, however, this can be changed if the player opts to pick up a job as a farmer and harvests their crop for cash. This increased cash flow will result in them being able to afford better and more exclusive vehicles and customize them to their liking.

Off-Roading Epic also boasts a cruise control feature where Robloxians can set the speed limit and the vehicle will stay accelerated without pressing the W key. This is specifically useful when players go on long rides and enjoy the scenery without having to do much work.

The in-game controls in Off-Roading Epic (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move your character around.

Use these keys to move your character around. WS - Use these keys to move your vehicle forward and backward.

Use these keys to move your vehicle forward and backward. AD - Use these keys to steer your vehicle left and right.

Use these keys to steer your vehicle left and right. M - Use this key to shift from automatic transmission to manual.

Use this key to shift from automatic transmission to manual. E - Use this key to upshift gears when in manual gear mode.

Use this key to upshift gears when in manual gear mode. Q - Use this key to downshift gears when in manual gear mode.

Use this key to downshift gears when in manual gear mode. L - Use this key to turn on the headlights of your vehicle.

Use this key to turn on the headlights of your vehicle. Z - Use this key to give the left turn signal.

Use this key to give the left turn signal. C - Use this key to give the right turn signal.

Use this key to give the right turn signal. Space - Press this key to exit the vehicle or jump over obstacles.

Press this key to exit the vehicle or jump over obstacles. Left-click - Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options.

Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

Also Check: South Bronx Guide

FAQs on Roblox Off-Roading Epic Guide

Can Off-Roading Epic be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PC, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in Off-Roading Epic?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Off-Roading Epic receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback