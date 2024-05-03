South Bronx: A Definitive Guide

South Bronx is a meticulously designed role-playing Roblox game. It takes after other similar Roblox titles like Da Hood and OBLOCK. The gameplay involves players experiencing the southern side of the Bronx, New York, but virtually. To survive, they must take on a job, earn money, and try to make it as a citizen in the Bronx.

The game sports multiple complicated features and aspects that may overwhelm newcomers. Although players receive in-game tips, it's possible to miss them. This guide is designed to simplify all aspects of the game, making it easier for beginners to understand.

South Bronx: Everything you need to know

Gameplay screenshot (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

Screenshot of the send money feature (Image via Roblox)

After loading into the game, create an in-game character. Players can customize their avatar's hairstyle, face style, as well as their name. They must avoid using their real name and risk their privacy. Note that once made, this in-game character and any of its cosmetic features can't be altered or changed afterward.

The developers added this customization feature to introduce more flavor and a touch of personalization to the role-playing aspects of the game.

How to play South Bronx?

Official cover for the game (Image via Roblox)

Once in the game, Robloxians must refer to the floating legends on the map shown in the embedded image below and go find a job at any store that is hiring to earn some cash. After amassing enough cash, they can spend the earned currency on clothes, virtual food items, weaponry, vehicles, and so much more.

If players wish to earn more Cash, they can do so by picking up multiple jobs in the Bronx. Another way of doing the same would be by purchasing weapons and unlocking the Loot feature by getting the Loot gamepass.

The game also features a money-sending and receiving mechanic that can be accessed via the phone, along with multiple other paid mechanics like RoPods. In it, players can send each other money by simply using their phones. They can select the receiver, enter the amount, and send the money directly into their virtual account in-game.

Floating map legends (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move around.

Use these keys to move around. Left-click - Press this key to attach with a melee weapon, shoot a firearm, or interact with the GUI and other options in the game.

Press this key to attach with a melee weapon, shoot a firearm, or interact with the GUI and other options in the game. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

You can use the mouse to look around and aim. E - Press this key to interact with items and NPCs in the game.

FAQs on Roblox South Bronx Guide

Can South Bronx be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PC, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in South Bronx?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does South Bronx receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights.

