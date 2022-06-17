Onikami codes in Roblox: Free reset and Rerolls (June 2022)

Roblox Onikami has several free codes that players may utilize to get Family and Race rerolls, among other things. These codes enable players to change their race to Demon or Human and use different breathing techniques.

If players enjoy playing Anime Roblox games, they must try this game. Onikami is an action game inspired by the popular Demon Slayer manga and anime series. The game is based on Onikiri, an old Roblox game inspired by the Demon Slayer series. Both games depict players as either Humans or Demons battling it out with unique skills.

Demon Slayer fans can play as their favorite characters in Roblox Onikami

Active codes in Roblox Onikami

These codes do not have an expiration date and may cease to work after a few days, so gamers should redeem them as soon as possible to get the prizes and continue playing.

!RerollFamily3 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily4 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily5 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily6 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily7 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily8 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily9 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!ResetStyle – Redeem this code for breathing and blood art reset

!SwitchRace – Redeem this code to switch from human to demon and vice versa

To avoid errors in Onikami Codes, players must input the code exactly as it appears in the list above, including special characters and letter cases, in the game. This is the best way to redeem codes.

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Onikami

As previously stated, the Onikami codes are only valid for a limited time. All of the expired free codes are listed below. Gamers can check the list to save time and move on to the active codes.

!RerollFace1 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFace2 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily10 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily11 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily12 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily13 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily14 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

!RerollFamily15 – Redeem this code for a Family reroll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Onikami

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Please open the Roblox platform and login using the username and password.

Search the game and launch it.

Once the game is loaded and the home page is available, players need to navigate to the menu option.

Copy a code from the active list shared above.

Simply paste the code in the box available in the lower-right corner.

Once the code is successfully redeemed, the promised rewards will be credited in the account.

More Codes in Roblox Onikami

On the game's official social media accounts, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, and the game's official Discord server, more fresh Onikami codes can be found.

These free codes are usually released on exceptional occasions such as the game's milestones, popular occasions, collaborations, and special events by the game's developers. All of the links may be found on the game's Roblox home page.

What is Demon Slayer?

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba," or simply "Demon Slayer," was one of the most successful anime series of 2019 and has probably grown even more successful in 2022 with the Entertainment District Arc. The series has gotten a lot of positive feedback, and the movie Mugen Train was just the icing on the cake.

Despite the fact that the manga was first published in 2016, the series has just recently gained popularity. Demon Slayer received both 'Anime of the Year' and 'Best Fight Scene' at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Crunchyroll is the world's largest anime brand and streaming service, with millions voting for the live event in February 2022.

Storyline

Man-eating demons have been rumored to dwell in the woods since prehistoric times. As a result, the residents of the town never wander outside at night. A demon slayer is said to prowl the night, chasing down these ferocious demons. These speculations will soon become a painful reality for Tanjiro. Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to sustain his household since his father's passing.

Despite the fact that tragedy has toughened their existence, they have discovered contentment. But Tanjiro's fragile sweetness is broken one day when he discovers his family murdered, and he is the lone survivor. His sister, Nezuko, survives but has been transformed into a demon. Nezuko still exhibits evidence of human feeling and cognition. Tanjiro's appeal to combat demons and restore his sister's humanity begins here.

