Orange Tabby Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden introduced 23 Pets with the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. Among them was the Orange Tabby, a Rare-rarity companion and the second Cat-type Pet in the game. Since it can be obtained via the Rare Egg, the Orange Tabby is not bound by any event expiration dates and will be obtainable permanently.
Read on to learn what the Orange Tabby is all about.
Breaking down the Orange Tabby in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Orange Tabby has an ability that acts as a direct upgrade to that of the Uncommon Cat. It can increase the size of a random Fruit within its range by 1.5x. The ability activates every 90 seconds, so you will be seeing it in action fairly often. In contrast, the Uncommon Cat can only increase the size of a random harvest by 1.25x, though its ability activates ten seconds faster than the Tabby.
This ability is quite useful, particularly if you’re trying to maximize the sell value of your yield. Larger Fruits sell for more Sheckles, and when paired with Mutation stacking, the value of a Fruit can skyrocket very easily.
How to get
As mentioned earlier, the Orange Tabby is available in the Pet pool of the Rare Egg. The Rare Egg is among the game’s selection of permanent Eggs. So, you will always have a chance to get the Orange Tabby at any point in the future. The Rare-rarity feline has a 33.33% hatch chance from the Rare Egg, making it the most common Pet in the Egg’s pool.
You can get the Rare Egg from the Pet Eggs Shop for 600,000 Sheckles. The chance of the Egg appearing in its stock is 24%, which is fairly uncommon, but still frequent enough to spot it in stock occasionally. The Pet Eggs Shop resets its stock every 30 minutes, so be sure to check it every once in a while to see if the Rare Egg is available.
FAQs
How to get the Orange Tabby in Grow a Garden
The Orange Tabby has a 33.33% hatch chance from the Rare Egg.
What is the incubation time for the Rare Egg in Grow a Garden?
The Rare Egg takes two hours to incubate before hatching.
What is the price of the Rare Egg in Grow a Garden?
The Rare Egg is priced at 600,000 Sheckles.
