What does Moon Cat do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event received additions to its array of content on May 25, 2025, introducing various new themed elements. The Moon Cat is among these inclusions, available to purchase from the Twilight Shop. This Legendary Pet can boost Fruit size and has a chance to replant Moon-type plants when harvested, making it a powerful addition to your farm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Moon Cat in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Moon Cat in Grow a Garden

Abilities

The Lunar Glow Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Moon Cat has two abilities, which is a rarity among Pets in this experience. With its first ability, it will find a spot to nap every minute for 20 seconds. While it sleeps, the sizes of nearby Fruits will increase significantly, increasing their selling value at the Merchant’s.

The second ability gives it a small chance to replant Moon-type Fruits when harvested, giving you an additional Fruit at no cost. This passive is a little more specific than the first one, but if it triggers, it can be quite valuable for your farm.

Note that some players have reported the second ability not activating properly and having no effect. This is an unintended effect and will likely be patched in an upcoming update.

How to get

The Lunar Glow Event screen (Image via Roblox)

Unlike most Lunar Glow Pets, the Moon Cat can be purchased directly from the Twilight Shop. It is priced at 120 million Sheckles or 439 Robux, which makes it specifically an end-game Pet. The Twilight Shop is scheduled to expire on May 31, 2025, along with the Lunar Glow Event. So, you may want to hurry up and buy the Moon Cat before it goes away.

The Twilight Shop also includes the following items:

Night Egg: 50 million Sheckles / 129 Robux

50 million Sheckles / 129 Robux Night Seed Pack: 25 million Sheckles / 129 Robux

25 million Sheckles / 129 Robux Twilight Crate: 120 million Sheckles / 149 Robux

120 million Sheckles / 149 Robux Star Caller: 12 million Sheckles / 219 Robux

12 million Sheckles / 219 Robux Moon Cat: 100 million Sheckles / 439 Robux

100 million Sheckles / 439 Robux Celestiberry: 15 million Sheckles / 599 Robux

15 million Sheckles / 599 Robux Moon Mango: 1 billion Sheckles / 999 Robux

FAQs

What are the Moon Cat’s abilities in Grow a Garden?

The Moon Cat boosts Fruit size each time it naps and replants Moon-type plants upon harvest.

How to get the Moon Cat in Grow a Garden

The Moon Cat can be acquired from the Twilight Shop for 120 million Sheckles or 439 Robux.

Is the Moon Cat available permanently in Grow a Garden?

The Moon Cat is a limited-time Pet that will expire on May 31, 2025, along with the Twilight Shop.

