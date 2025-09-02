Orcalero Orcala Steal a Brainrot: Income rate and how to get

Steal a Brainrot features Orcalero Orcala, a unique Brainrot character belonging to the Brainrot God rarity. This unit can be obtained through the Lucky Block, a loot crate-style system where you have a chance of acquiring one of the featured units. Since Orcalero Orcala belongs to the Brainrot God rarity, its income rate is fittingly high.

Ad

Here’s a complete guide on Orcalero Orcala in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Orcalero Orcala in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

The Brainrot God Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

Orcalero Orcala is available in the pool of units offered by the Brainrot God Lucky Block. The Brainrot God Lucky Block is one of the three Lucky Block types available in the shop. You can buy the Block for 599 Robux, or for 15,000,000 Cash if it happens to spawn on the conveyor belt.

Ad

Trending

From the Brainrot God Lucky Block, you have a 30% chance of getting Orcalero Orcala as the reward. This makes it the second most common unit in the pool of four possible units, with the most common character being Tigroligre Frutonni. Alternatively, you can get Orcalero Orcala directly from the conveyor belt for 25,000,000 Cash, though it has a very small spawn rate.

Consider referring to this guide for an introduction to Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot.

Ad

Income rate

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As far as Brainrot Gods go, Orcalero Orcala is a unit with a middling income rate. It generates 100,000 Cash per second, which lands it smack-dab in the middle of the Brainrot God cash generation rates. Even so, its value is still quite high, and your base will benefit from its presence all the same.

Ad

If you acquire it through the Lucky Block, it will take about 150 seconds or two minutes and 30 seconds to recoup the initial investment cost. Should you acquire it directly from the conveyor belt, however, you will make the purchase cost back in 250 seconds or four minutes and 10 seconds instead.

Paired with Mutations, Orcalero Orcala can easily make millions of Cash each second, making it among the best in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Orcalero Orcala?

Orcalero Orcala can either be purchased from the conveyor belt for 25 million Cash, or available through the Brainrot God Lucky Block.

How much money does Orcalero Orcala generate per second?

Orcalero Orcala generates 100,000 Cash every second it spends in your base.

How do I get Brainrot God Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot?

Brainrot God Lucky Blocks can be bought from the in-game shop for 599 Robux, or for 15,000,000 Cash through the conveyor belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025