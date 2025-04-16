Oryo Anime Vanguards: Requirements, Gold cost, and more

Oryo in Anime Vanguards is one of the most unique characters in the game. His abilities are designed to be the exact inverse of how every other unit functions, in that he can attack anywhere but his defined range. Due to this quality and his impressive attacking power, he is a safe pick for your team. He thrives on the fringes of the map, from where he can snipe out most targets.

Ad

Let’s take a complete look at Oryo and his evolved state, Oryo (Antithesis), in Anime Vanguards.

Breaking down Oryo in Anime Vanguards

Acquisition

Oryo on the Special Summon banner (Image via Roblox)

Oryo can be acquired from the Special Gem Banner as a Mythical unit. Being a Mythical unit, the chances of getting him can be somewhat low at 0.3%. Once you acquire him, you can awaken him to Oryo (Antithesis), provided you have the required items.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All new units in Anime Vanguards 5.0 (Ranked)

Ability overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Oryo has access to two abilities, as is the standard for high-rarity units. The first is called The Antithesis, which is available to him in both his regular and evolved states. This ability reflects all status ailments aimed at him back to the enemy. Each negative effect applied to him is reversed into a positive buff, making it an incredibly powerful ability.

Ad

Upon evolving, Oryo gains access to Bow Master, which makes him an incredible sniper unit. This ability prevents him from attacking within his range circle but lets him hit everywhere else on the map. For this reason, the best way to use him is to place him at the very edge of the map to snipe out every targeted enemy.

Evolution requirements and Gold cost

The Evolve station (Image via Roblox)

To evolve Oryo into Oryo (Antithesis), you must perform 5,000 kills with him in his base state. After that, you must collect the following items:

Ad

12x Energy Arrows

30x Green Essence

20x Blue Essence

10x Yellow Essence

10x Pink Essence

2x Rainbow Essence

Furthermore, you must have 15,000 Gold in your account to evolve him into his Antithesis state.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are the chances of pulling Oryo on Anime Vanguards?

The chance of getting Oryo from the Special Gem Banner is 0.3%.

How many kills are required to evolve Oryo in Anime Vanguards?

Ad

You need to perform 5,000 kills with Oryo on the team to fulfill this evolution requirement.

How much Gold does it cost to evolve Oryo in Anime Vanguards?

You need 15,000 Gold to evolve Oryo into Oryo (Antithesis).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024