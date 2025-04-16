Oryo Anime Vanguards: Requirements, Gold cost, and more

Oryo in Anime Vanguards is one of the most unique characters in the game. His abilities are designed to be the exact inverse of how every other unit functions, in that he can attack anywhere but his defined range. Due to this quality and his impressive attacking power, he is a safe pick for your team. He thrives on the fringes of the map, from where he can snipe out most targets.
Let’s take a complete look at Oryo and his evolved state, Oryo (Antithesis), in Anime Vanguards.
Breaking down Oryo in Anime Vanguards
Acquisition
Oryo can be acquired from the Special Gem Banner as a Mythical unit. Being a Mythical unit, the chances of getting him can be somewhat low at 0.3%. Once you acquire him, you can awaken him to Oryo (Antithesis), provided you have the required items.
Ability overview
Oryo has access to two abilities, as is the standard for high-rarity units. The first is called The Antithesis, which is available to him in both his regular and evolved states. This ability reflects all status ailments aimed at him back to the enemy. Each negative effect applied to him is reversed into a positive buff, making it an incredibly powerful ability.
Upon evolving, Oryo gains access to Bow Master, which makes him an incredible sniper unit. This ability prevents him from attacking within his range circle but lets him hit everywhere else on the map. For this reason, the best way to use him is to place him at the very edge of the map to snipe out every targeted enemy.
Evolution requirements and Gold cost
To evolve Oryo into Oryo (Antithesis), you must perform 5,000 kills with him in his base state. After that, you must collect the following items:
- 12x Energy Arrows
- 30x Green Essence
- 20x Blue Essence
- 10x Yellow Essence
- 10x Pink Essence
- 2x Rainbow Essence
Furthermore, you must have 15,000 Gold in your account to evolve him into his Antithesis state.
FAQs
What are the chances of pulling Oryo on Anime Vanguards?
The chance of getting Oryo from the Special Gem Banner is 0.3%.
How many kills are required to evolve Oryo in Anime Vanguards?
You need to perform 5,000 kills with Oryo on the team to fulfill this evolution requirement.
How much Gold does it cost to evolve Oryo in Anime Vanguards?
You need 15,000 Gold to evolve Oryo into Oryo (Antithesis).
