Own a Pet Tycoon Codes (March 2024)

Own a Pet Tycoon codes allow players to collect resources in the pet-collecting Roblox experience. With various boosts up for grabs, you won’t have to grind long to get a large amount of in-game currency. Using these codes, you can double the rate of acquisition for diamonds and cash.

Use the code PAW to receive a five-minute boost to your diamond acquisition rate. For similar codes and an instructions list on using them, continue reading this article.

Active Own a Pet Tycoon codes

Active codes for Own a Pet Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

The following codes can be used to receive rewards in Own a Pet Tycoon. Note that they can expire at any moment, causing the rewards tied to them to become inaccessible. To prevent this, redeem them before they become inactive.

List of Own a Pet Tycoon active codes Code Rewards PAW Double Diamonds boost for five minutes 500k Double cash boost

Inactive Own a Pet Tycoon codes

Here are the codes for Pet Tycoon that no longer work. The good news is that the expired ones have already been replaced. Their replacements retain the overall value of the rewards offered by the old ones, so don’t worry if you missed them.

List of Own a Pet Tycoon inactive codes Code Rewards NPC Freebies TREAT Freebies

How to redeem active Own a Pet Tycoon codes

How to redeem codes for Own a Pet Tycoon (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Own a Pet Tycoon includes a fairly simple code redemption process, which can be accessed after completing the tutorial. Follow these steps to redeem codes in the Roblox experience:

Start Own a Pet Tycoon in Roblox.

After the game loads, click the blue checkmark icon on the left to access the code screen.

Input a valid code in the text box and press Redeem to accept your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Codes for Own a Pet Tycoon, like all Roblox codes, are case-sensitive. Be sure to check the capslock key when manually entering them. Alternatively, paste the codes directly from this list to avoid typographical errors during the redemption process.

Own a Pet Tycoon codes and their importance

Codes for Own a Pet Tycoon and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Own a Pet Tycoon rewards provide access to various boosts. Boosts like the 2x diamond boost can decrease the time required to amass a large amount of diamonds in the game.

The same goes for the double cash boost, effectively halving the amount of time needed for grinding cash.

Own a Pet Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Own a Pet Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Own a Pet Tycoon shows an error message when an incorrect code is entered. The game has no known server-related issues that may disrupt code redemption. If you run into any problems, restart the game and redeem the code again.

Where to find new Own a Pet Tycoon codes

New codes for Own a Pet Tycoon can be found on the official Tycoon Empire Studios X handle and Discord server. You can also stay up-to-date on the latest additions to the codes list by bookmarking this page.

FAQs on Own a Pet Tycoon codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Own a Pet Tycoon?

Players can receive boosts by redeeming codes for Own a Pet Tycoon.

When are new codes added to Own a Pet Tycoon?

New codes may be added to Own a Pet Tycoon during major game updates and events.

Do any active codes for Own a Pet Tycoon offer free Robux?

None of the active codes for Own a Pet Tycoon offer free Robux.

