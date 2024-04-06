Panik Codes (April 2024)

Panik codes can be used to receive hundreds of coins in this Roblox survival experience. Use the coins obtained through codes to purchase various items and effects, such as death effects that play once your avatar is caught by the killer robot. Note that these freebies are purely flavor, with little in the way of utility.

This game’s codes are completely free to use, making them accessible to everyone. In this article, we list all active codes for Panik, along with a guide on using them.

All Panik codes (Active)

The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Panik. Use them at the earliest opportunity since Roblox codes tend to expire without any prior warning. If they become inactive before you use them, the freebies tied to them will be lost.

List of active Panik codes Code Rewards 100M 350 Coins 75klikes 350 Coins

Inactive Panik codes

The developer replaces inactive codes with new ones so new and returning players will have access to freebies at all times.

List of inactive Panik codes Code Rewards 1.0 350 Coins 50MPLAYS 300 Coins 50KLIKES 350 Coins SPOOKY 250 Coins 7KMEMBERS 150 Coins TY35KLIKES 350 Coins 100KLIKES 150 Coins TY20KLIKES 350 Coins 6KMEMBERS 150 Coins TY10KLIKES 350 Coins TY5KLIKES 350 Coins RELEASE 300 Coins

How to redeem active Panik codes

Use the following guide to redeem codes in Panik:

Open Panik in the Roblox Player app.

Click the shopping cart on the left to open the Shop menu.

Enter a working code in the code box at the bottom of the Shop screen.

Click the tick mark to receive your codes.

Repeat all active codes.

Panik codes are case-sensitive, ignoring which will cause an error message to appear during code redemption. To avoid such error messages, consider using the copy-paste method.

Panik codes and their importance

The primary reward for using Panik codes is coins, the primary currency of the game. Coins can be used to purchase special ragdoll effects that play during a character’s death. This is a purely cosmetic change to the gameplay and does not affect the player’s chances of escaping the killer robot.

Panik code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Panik shows an error message upon entering an inactive or incorrect code. Its players have yet to detect any server-related issues with the game. If you run into such an error, restarting the game may do the trick.

Where to find new Panik codes

The official Panik Roblox group, Twitter handle, and Discord server post new codes for the game during major game updates and milestones. You can rely on the active codes table on this page for the latest codes as well. We will continue to update it when the code list is updated.

FAQs on Panik codes

What are the rewards obtainable through codes in Panik?

You can redeem codes for Panik to receive hundreds of coins.

How many coins can I get by redeeming codes in Panik?

You can get up to 700 coins by redeeming both active codes in Panik.

When are new codes added to Panik?

New codes for Panik are added when it reaches major game milestones and gets new updates.

