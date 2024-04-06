Rampant Blade Battleground Codes (April 2024)

Use Rampant Blade Battleground codes to collect gems and purchase plenty of in-game items in this Roblox battle royale experience. Gems are a crucial part of getting your hands on new weapons and weapon types. So it’s no surprise that these codes are valuable to all players aiming for the top spots on the leaderboard.

These codes can give you an upper hand in this PVP experience, arming you to face any opponent in your player pool. This article lists all active codes for Rampant Blade Battleground, along with a guide on using them.

All Rampant Blade Battleground codes (Active)

Currently, there is a single active code for Rampant Blade Battleground. Consider using it as soon as possible since it may expire without any prior warning. Once it expires, the gems tied to it will be lost permanently.

List of active Rampant Blade Battleground codes Code Rewards RAMPANTFRONTPAGE 150 Gems

Inactive Rampant Blade Battleground codes

The following codes don’t work in Rampant Blade Battleground anymore. Even so, there’s no need to worry about missing out on freebies. Typically, the developers replace inactive codes with new ones whenever the game receives a major update. This provides a constant stream of rewards for both new and old players.

List of inactive Rampant Blade Battleground codes Code Rewards PLAYRAMPANT1V1 150 Gems JUSTRELEASED 65 Gems

How to redeem active Rampant Blade Battleground codes

Here’s how you can redeem active codes for Rampant Blade Battleground:

Launch Rampant Blade Battleground on the Roblox Player app.

In the main menu, use the Codes button on the top right to access the code interface.

button on the top right to access the code interface. Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Rampant Blade Battleground codes are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in without worrying about the casing causing errors. This makes manually entering them a viable alternative to the reliable copy-paste method, matching the latter in speed and accuracy.

Rampant Blade Battleground codes and their importance

Rampant Blade Battleground rewards you with gems upon redeeming a code. Since they are the main currency of the game, they are valuable to every player regardless of skill or experience level. Using these gems, you can purchase new swords, daggers, axes, lances, and more weapon types.

Rampant Blade Battleground code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Rampant Blade Battleground displays an error box when a mistyped or expired code is entered. As of now, players have yet to report any server-related issues that may disrupt the code system. If you face such an error, consider restarting the game and trying again.

Where to find new Rampant Blade Battleground codes

The developers of Rampant Blade Battleground announce its code list updates through their Twitter handle, AlphaEngineRBX, YouTube channel, and Discord server.

You may also rely on this page for the latest additions to its code list. We will continuously update the active codes table whenever they are added to the game.

FAQs on Rampant Blade Battleground codes

What is the main reward for redeeming codes in Rampant Blade Battleground?

The primary reward obtainable through redeeming codes in Rampant Blade Battleground is gems.

How many gems can I get by redeeming codes in Rampant Blade Battleground?

You can get up to 150 gems by redeeming the active code for Rampant Blade Battleground.

When will new codes be added to Rampant Blade Battleground?

New codes for Rampant Blade Battleground will be added during major game updates and milestones.

