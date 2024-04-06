  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Anime Rising Fighting Codes (April 2024)

Anime Rising Fighting Codes (April 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 06, 2024 11:02 GMT
Redeem Codes in Anime Rising Fighting
Redeem Codes in Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox)

Anime Rising Fighting codes can be the edge you need in this anime-themed Roblox experience. Offering potions to boost your luck, power and damage, cards, arrows, and more, there is plenty to gain from these. Best of all, they are completely free to use for all players.

These codes can help make the early parts of the game easier for newcomers, making them quite valuable. This article lists all active codes for Anime Rising Fighting while breaking down the redemption process.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Rising Fighting. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Rising Fighting are issued.

All Anime Rising Fighting codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Anime Rising Fighting. Be sure to use them before they expire, as each of them has an unspecified expiration date.

List of active Anime Rising Fighting codes

Code

Rewards

UPDATE9

Three Power Potions

TAILWORLD

Three Damage Potions

TOKYOWORLD

Three Power Potions

UPDATE8

300 Cards

REBALANCE

Three Damage Potions

UPDATE7

Three Power Potions

SWORDWORLD

Three Power Potions

SINS

Three Power Potions

UPDATE6

Three Power Potions

CHAINSAW

Three Power Potions

TRAILS

Three Power Potions

10KLIKES

10x Arrows

SORRYFORTRIAL2

10 Arrow Potions

BIZAREWORLD

10x Arrows

UPDATE4

Two Damage Potions

HEROWORLD

Potion Boost

GRIMOIRES

Three Damage Potions

ONEHITMAN

Three Power Potions

2MILLIONVISITS

Three Luck Potions

SORRYFORTRIAL

500 Cards

UPDATE3

150 Cards

SORRYFORTIMETRIAL

Three Power Potions

HOLLOWWORLD

Five Passive Crystals

Inactive Anime Rising Fighting codes

The developer usually replaces the inactive codes with new ones that offer equal or better freebies. This can be helpful for any player who may have missed them, allowing them to claim similar rewards through different codes.

Here are the codes for Anime Rising Fighters that no longer work in the game:

List of inactive Anime Rising Fighting codes

Code

Rewards

1MVISITS!

Freebies

5KLIKES!

Freebies

DARKCLOVER

Freebies

RAGNAROK

Freebies

SRRYFORRAIDS

Freebies

IHAVEROBLOX

Freebies

RAIDREWRITE

Freebies

2KLIKES

Freebies

1KLIKES

Freebies

ANTWORLD

Freebies

KAIZEMWORLD

Freebies

RELEASE

Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Rising Fighting codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following guide to successfully redeem codes in Anime Rising Fighting:

  • Launch the game on Roblox.
  • Once the game loads, click on the Twitter bird icon on the right to access the code box.
  • Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.
  • Do the same for all working codes.

Codes for Anime Rising Fighting are not case-sensitive, which makes typing them easier. Even so, considering the large number of codes, it may be worth using the copy-paste method instead. It’s a faster and more accurate alternative to the manual method.

Anime Rising Fighting codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Rising Fighting and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Anime Rising Fighting and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Rising Fighting can be used to receive a variety of freebies, including luck, power, and damage-boosting potions, arrows, cards, and passive crystals. Each of these can help the player strengthen their avatar and become more adept at the game, giving the codes a distinct purpose.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Anime Rising Fighting code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Anime Rising Fighting (Image via Roblox)

A mistyped or inactive code yields an error message in Anime Rising Fighting. It has no server-related bugs that prevent the code system from working. If you find such an issue, the best way to deal with it is to restart the game and redo the redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Rising Fighting codes

New codes for Anime Rising Fighting can be found on the developers' Twitter handles, Paida_sc and MedTwYT, and Discord server. Additionally, feel free to bookmark this page for the latest additions to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Anime Rising Fighting codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Anime Rising Fighting?

Using codes, you can receive potions, arrows, passive crystals, and cards in Anime Rising Fighting.

How many Luck potions can I get through Anime Rising Fighting codes?

You can get up to three luck potions by redeeming codes in Anime Rising Fighting.

What is the best code for cards in Anime Rising Fighting?

The code SORRYFORTRIAL is the best for obtaining cards in Anime Rising Fighting, yielding 500 cards upon redemption.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?