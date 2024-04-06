Anime Rising Fighting Codes (April 2024)

Anime Rising Fighting codes can be the edge you need in this anime-themed Roblox experience. Offering potions to boost your luck, power and damage, cards, arrows, and more, there is plenty to gain from these. Best of all, they are completely free to use for all players.

These codes can help make the early parts of the game easier for newcomers, making them quite valuable. This article lists all active codes for Anime Rising Fighting while breaking down the redemption process.

All Anime Rising Fighting codes (Active)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Anime Rising Fighting. Be sure to use them before they expire, as each of them has an unspecified expiration date.

List of active Anime Rising Fighting codes Code Rewards UPDATE9 Three Power Potions TAILWORLD Three Damage Potions TOKYOWORLD Three Power Potions UPDATE8 300 Cards REBALANCE Three Damage Potions UPDATE7 Three Power Potions SWORDWORLD Three Power Potions SINS Three Power Potions UPDATE6 Three Power Potions CHAINSAW Three Power Potions TRAILS Three Power Potions 10KLIKES 10x Arrows SORRYFORTRIAL2 10 Arrow Potions BIZAREWORLD 10x Arrows UPDATE4 Two Damage Potions HEROWORLD Potion Boost GRIMOIRES Three Damage Potions ONEHITMAN Three Power Potions 2MILLIONVISITS Three Luck Potions SORRYFORTRIAL 500 Cards UPDATE3 150 Cards SORRYFORTIMETRIAL Three Power Potions HOLLOWWORLD Five Passive Crystals

Inactive Anime Rising Fighting codes

The developer usually replaces the inactive codes with new ones that offer equal or better freebies. This can be helpful for any player who may have missed them, allowing them to claim similar rewards through different codes.

Here are the codes for Anime Rising Fighters that no longer work in the game:

List of inactive Anime Rising Fighting codes Code Rewards 1MVISITS! Freebies 5KLIKES! Freebies DARKCLOVER Freebies RAGNAROK Freebies SRRYFORRAIDS Freebies IHAVEROBLOX Freebies RAIDREWRITE Freebies 2KLIKES Freebies 1KLIKES Freebies ANTWORLD Freebies KAIZEMWORLD Freebies RELEASE Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Rising Fighting codes

Use the following guide to successfully redeem codes in Anime Rising Fighting:

Launch the game on Roblox.

Once the game loads, click on the Twitter bird icon on the right to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all working codes.

Codes for Anime Rising Fighting are not case-sensitive, which makes typing them easier. Even so, considering the large number of codes, it may be worth using the copy-paste method instead. It’s a faster and more accurate alternative to the manual method.

Anime Rising Fighting codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Rising Fighting can be used to receive a variety of freebies, including luck, power, and damage-boosting potions, arrows, cards, and passive crystals. Each of these can help the player strengthen their avatar and become more adept at the game, giving the codes a distinct purpose.

Anime Rising Fighting code troubleshooting [How to fix]

A mistyped or inactive code yields an error message in Anime Rising Fighting. It has no server-related bugs that prevent the code system from working. If you find such an issue, the best way to deal with it is to restart the game and redo the redemption process.

Where to find new Anime Rising Fighting codes

New codes for Anime Rising Fighting can be found on the developers' Twitter handles, Paida_sc and MedTwYT, and Discord server. Additionally, feel free to bookmark this page for the latest additions to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Anime Rising Fighting codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Anime Rising Fighting?

Using codes, you can receive potions, arrows, passive crystals, and cards in Anime Rising Fighting.

How many Luck potions can I get through Anime Rising Fighting codes?

You can get up to three luck potions by redeeming codes in Anime Rising Fighting.

What is the best code for cards in Anime Rising Fighting?

The code SORRYFORTRIAL is the best for obtaining cards in Anime Rising Fighting, yielding 500 cards upon redemption.

