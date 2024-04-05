Legend of Heroes Simulator Codes (April 2024)

You can use Legend of Heroes Simulator codes to quickly rack up on gems and expand your kingdom further than before. Being the main currency of the game, gems can be used to purchase items and resources to sustain this expansion. Best of all, these codes are free to use for everyone, and you only need to complete a simple redemption process to claim the rewards.

In this article, you will find all active codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

All Legend of Heroes Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Legend of Heroes Simulator currently accepts the following codes and rewards you with gems upon redemption. We recommend using them before they expire, as they tend to become inactive without any notice. When they expire, the freebies tied to them will be lost permanently.

List of active Legend of Heroes Simulator codes Code Rewards firefly 1000 Gems uavq5m 1000 Gems tprzng 1000 Gems 182h89 1000 Gems k4jsvy 1000 Gems groupgift 1000 Gems welcome 1000 Gems 2bxz35 1000 Gems ilovethisgame 1000 Gems zh9r4v 1000 Gems 1nc9wm 1000 Gems

Inactive Legend of Heroes Simulator codes

Legend of Heroes Simulator does not have any inactive codes yet. This will certainly change in the future due to the unspecified expiration dates built into all Roblox game codes. When codes expire, the developers will likely replace them with new ones.

How to redeem active Legend of Heroes Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The following step-by-step guide details how to redeem codes in Legend of Heroes Simulator:

Launch Legend of Heroes Simulator on Roblox.

Click the gear icon on the left to access the Settings menu.

on the left to access the menu. Hit the Gift Codes button to open the code interface.

button to open the code interface. Input a working code in the text box and press Use to redeem the code.

to redeem the code. Do the same for all working codes.

Note that all codes for Legend of Heroes are case-sensitive. Since they are exclusively in lowercase, it’s important to ensure that the caps lock key on your keyboard is inactive while entering them.

For a more accurate and faster way to redeem them, consider using the copy-paste method instead. This can help prevent errors from typos.

Legend of Heroes Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator reward the player with gems upon redemption. The game’s economy revolves around gems, so these codes are extremely valuable.

You can get better equipment and skills for your avatar using these codes. Since each code can only be used once, it’s important to time their usage according to your needs.

Legend of Heroes Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Legend of Heroes Simulator shows an “Invalid code” error when a code is entered incorrectly. So far, the player base hasn’t discovered any server-related issues that prevent code redemption. If you find something of the sort, restarting the Roblox Player app will likely resolve the issue.

Where to find new Legend of Heroes Simulator codes

The Firefly Studio Discord server and Roblox group frequently post the latest codes for Legend of Heroes Simulator. You can also find them on this page’s active codes table, as we will continue to update it with the latest releases.

FAQs on Legend of Heroes Simulator codes

What rewards can I receive by redeeming codes in Legend of Heroes Simulator?

You can obtain thousands of gems by redeeming codes in Legend of Heroes Simulator.

How many gems can I receive by redeeming active codes in Legend of Heroes Simulator?

You can get up to 11,000 gems by redeeming all active codes in Legend of Heroes Simulator.

When are new codes added to Legend of Heroes Simulator?

New codes are added to the Legend of Heroes Simulator codes list during major game updates, events, and milestones.

