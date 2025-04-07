Pet Simulator 99 Factory Slime Event guide

The Factory Slime Event in Pet Simulator 99 is about earning event-specific Factory Coins by having Pets produce piles of Slime and then breaking them open. This title involves constantly purchasing new Pets and upgrading the facility to produce as many Factory Coins as possible. The Coins can then be reinvested into upgrades, facilitating a tycoon-like gameplay loop of purchasing new Pets and upgrading them with the earnings.

Here’s how to play the Factory Slime Event in Pet Simulator 99.

Breaking down the Factory Slime Event in Pet Simulator 99

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Factory Slime Event is a limited-time event added to the experience on April 5, 2025, and is scheduled to end on April 12, 2025. This game mode can be accessed by walking into the portal next to the spawn point in the main hub.

Once you load into the event area, you will spot a single large arena with a conveyor belt that leads into the main play section. To the left of the play area is the Egg vendor, interacting with which requires you to earn Factory Coins. The event starts with a few piles of Slime already in the play area, which you can break open and use to get the factory running.

With Factory Coins added to your in-game counter, you may approach the conveyor belt to purchase static Pets that produce the Slime piles. These Pets remain by the belt’s side and don’t replace the Pets you already have equipped. You can use Factory Coins to upgrade them as well, which improves the amount of Slime they produce.

On the opposite side of the play arena is the Upgrade Machine, where you can invest Factory Coins and improve the Factory’s overall capabilities. This station is where you will invest most of your resources during the mid-game, as it will improve the odds of getting the featured Huge Pet. Next to the machine are Huge and Titanic Chests, which can be opened periodically for various rewards.

You can compete with other players on the leaderboard and receive rewards based on your placement at the end of the event period. The Top 10 players earn a Titanic reward, with the first, second, and 3-10th positions receiving Rainbow, Golden, and Normal prizes, respectively.

The leaderboard is to the right side of the event area, while the statistics can be viewed on the large board at the far end of the arena.

Conveyor Eggs

The Conveyor Egg (Image via Roblox)

By interacting with the Egg to the left of the Factory, you can purchase the special Conveyor Egg, which starts at 50 Coins. It can be upgraded by clicking on the sign next to it, which increases the rarity and types of featured Pets at the cost of Factory Coins.

With no upgrades (Conveyor Egg 1), the pool of Pets available through the Conveyor Egg includes a Spotted Elephant, an Ooze Axolotl, and a Huge Ooze Corgi.

Listed below are the different Pets that are added to the Egg’s pool with each upgrade level:

Conveyor Egg 2: Ooze Corgi

Ooze Corgi Conveyor Egg 3: Knight Slime

Knight Slime Conveyor Egg 4: Bubble Cat

Bubble Cat Conveyor Egg 5: Jelly Butterfly

Jelly Butterfly Conveyor Egg 6: Jelly Hydra

Jelly Hydra Conveyor Egg 7: Firegel Dragon

Firegel Dragon Conveyor Egg 8: Jelly Wizard

Each upgrade increases the cost of opening the Egg as well, with the final upgrade level increasing the overall cost to 1 million Coins a piece.

Conveyor belt Pets

The Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

Pets on the conveyor belts can be purchased by stepping onto the green buttons that appear one at a time. You can purchase multiple rows of such static Pets across the three conveyor belts to maximize Slime production. Once you’ve placed them, you can interact with them one by one to upgrade them using Factory Coins.

Conveyor belt Pets are essential to the progression in this event, as you will need millions of Factory Coins to reach the end game. As such, we recommend upgrading them as soon as possible to keep your leaderboard climb quick and smooth.

Factory Upgrades

Factory upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Factory Upgrades can be purchased with Factory Coins by approaching the beacon on the raised platform. These upgrades significantly improve the overall efficiency of the establishment, making it one of the core progression pillars.

Here are the different Upgrades that can be bought as a part of the event:

Better Chest Loot

Better Huge Chest Luck

Better Breakable Huge Luck

Better Titanic Chest Luck

Better Breakable Drops

More Damage

Faster Breakable Spawning

More Breakables

Faster Conveyors

More Coins

Better Egg Huge Luck

These upgrades are all purchasable in multiple stages, which makes unlocking them a gradual process.

FAQs

When will the Factory Slime event end in Pet Simulator 99?

The Factory Slime Event is expected to end on April 12, 2025.

What is the rarest Pet available in the Pet Simulator 99 Factory Slime Event?

The rarest Pet that can be acquired in the Pet Simulator 99 Factory Slime Event is the Huge Ooze Corgi.

How to access the Factory Slime Event in Pet Simulator 99

The Pet Simulator 99 Factory Slime Event can be accessed by walking into the portal next to the spawn point in the main hub world.

