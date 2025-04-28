Pet Simulator 99 Hidden Egg Hunt guide

In Pet Simulator 99, you can find Hidden Easter Eggs scattered across the main game world and the Easter Event area. These collectibles are hidden in plain sight, which requires you to keep a close eye on your surroundings as you navigate the game world. The Egg Hunt starts every 30 minutes, so you must wait until the Hunt properly begins to acquire them.

This article lists the locations of all 12 Hidden Eggs in Pet Simulator 99.

All Hidden Egg locations in Pet Simulator 99

Easy Hidden Egg locations

A Hidden Egg (Image via Roblox)

Area 3: Inside the Castle —the Castle can be unlocked using a Castle Key, and the Egg will be sitting atop a pile of gold. Interact with it to get the Royalty Egg.

Inside the —the Castle can be unlocked using a Castle Key, and the Egg will be sitting atop a pile of gold. Interact with it to get the Royalty Egg. Area 23: In the Atlantis area , on a pedestal facing the teleporter—interact with it to acquire the Ocean Egg.

In the , on a pedestal facing the teleporter—interact with it to acquire the Ocean Egg. Area 233: In the Nebula Forest, use the Woodcutting Portal to spawn inside the play area. Go to the left of the teleporter and interact with the Egg to add the Tree Egg to your collection.

Medium Hidden Egg locations

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Area 209: Found on Volcano Island —hop and skip over the obstacle course to reach the top of the first mountain. From there, jump to the second Volcano, and leap down to the lava of the third Volcano to find the Magma Egg.

Found on —hop and skip over the obstacle course to reach the top of the first mountain. From there, jump to the second Volcano, and leap down to the lava of the third Volcano to find the Magma Egg. Mailbox: Send anyone on your friends list a Huge Pet to acquire the Paw Egg.

Send anyone on your friends list a Huge Pet to acquire the Paw Egg. Area 18: In the Jungle Temple of the first world—enter the teleporter to access the obstacle course. Find an opening on the right side of the course to enter a secret room with the Jungle Egg. Interact with it to add it to your collection.

Hard Hidden Egg locations

The Easter Boss Chest (Image via Roblox)

Area 229: Access the Elemental World using the cannon and collect every Pet available in this area using cubes from Trainer Preston. You only need the regular variants of these Pets, so it should only be a matter of time before you get them all. This will give you the Elemental Egg.

Access the using the cannon and collect every Pet available in this area using cubes from Trainer Preston. You only need the regular variants of these Pets, so it should only be a matter of time before you get them all. This will give you the Elemental Egg. Area 77: In the Haunted Mansion area, interact with the Magic Machine to craft a Huge Potion. This requires you to get seven Magic Shards and nine Buckets O’ Magic, which will give you the Majestic Egg.

In the area, interact with the Magic Machine to craft a Huge Potion. This requires you to get seven Magic Shards and nine Buckets O’ Magic, which will give you the Majestic Egg. Area 143: This Egg requires access to World 2. In Arcade Town , use the Claw Machine to fish out the 50X Egg. This is largely luck-based, so keep trying until you acquire it.

This Egg requires access to World 2. In , use the Claw Machine to fish out the 50X Egg. This is largely luck-based, so keep trying until you acquire it. Area 87: In the Toys and Blocks area, play through the Lucky Block minigame and keep an eye on the tree at the far end of the course. The Lucky Egg should spawn underneath the tree, and you must simply pick it up to add it to your collection.

Impossible Hidden Egg locations

The Hidden Egg Hunt (Image via Roblox)

There is only one 'Impossible' difficulty-level Hidden Egg, and it is known as the Angel Egg. It can be found on the 'Stairway to Heaven,' and it has a random chance of spawning each time the Egg Hunt begins. The spawn rate is quite low, so it will take a few tries before you can spot it. After all, the difficulty of hunting this Egg down is labeled 'Impossible' by the game itself.

Once you have acquired all 12 Hidden Eggs, you will gain a percentage boost to the Points you receive by breaking open the Easter Event Boss Chest.

FAQs

How many Hidden Eggs does the Pet Simulator 99 Easter Event feature?

The Easter Event features 12 Hidden Eggs in total.

What is the reward for completing the Hidden Egg Hunt in Pet Simulator 99?

The reward for completing the Hidden Egg Hunt is a boost to the Points received by breaking open the Easter Event Boss Chest.

Is Pet Simulator 99 accessible for free?

Yes, Pet Simulator 99 can be played for free without any required premium purchases.

