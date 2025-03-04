Pet Simulator 99 Trading Packs world guide

Pet Simulator 99 added the Trading Packs world on February 22, 2025, introducing a new way to play the game. This event's objective is to get the event-exclusive collectible cards and fuse them to create Pets, open paths, purchase upgrades, and more. This world can be accessed from a portal close to the spawn location in the main world, making it accessible to every player.

Ad

Here's a look at everything you can do in Pet Simulator 99 Trading Packs world.

Getting started in the Pet Simulator 99 Trading Packs world

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The gameplay loop of the Trading Pack world is as follows:

Ad

Trending

Collect Coins by smashing breakables in the central area.

Use the acquired Coins to open Card Packs and collect rare and unique cards.

Complete the Index by collecting every card featured in the pack.

Purchase upgrades with unique upgrade cards.

Unlock new areas based on Index progression.

The event map is segmented into various areas, which can be unlocked by obtaining Coins, Keys, and Cards from the featured play spots.

World features

Ad

Event map (Image via Roblox)

Exclusive Map: The Trading Packs world has taken the place of the Valentine’s Event 2025 map, bringing a fresh way to play Pet Simulator 99. At the center of the map is the area with the breakables, which grant Coins when smashed open using Pets.

The Trading Packs world has taken the place of the Valentine’s Event 2025 map, bringing a fresh way to play Pet Simulator 99. At the center of the map is the area with the breakables, which grant Coins when smashed open using Pets. Card Packs: The Coins acquired through breakables can be used to open four distinct card packs by default. Three of these are next to the breakables, while the fourth is found in the purple area, across the platformer course. New card packs can be unlocked as you progress through the different areas.

The Coins acquired through breakables can be used to open four distinct card packs by default. Three of these are next to the breakables, while the fourth is found in the purple area, across the platformer course. New card packs can be unlocked as you progress through the different areas. Pets: Pets based on the cards you acquire through pack openings are available, albeit in a non-standard way. This time, fuse three identical cards to get a pet of the same type. Use these pets to get bonus coins while breaking open the destructibles.

Pets based on the cards you acquire through pack openings are available, albeit in a non-standard way. This time, fuse three identical cards to get a pet of the same type. Use these pets to get bonus coins while breaking open the destructibles. Upgrades: Upgrade various aspects of your pack opening experience to significantly enhance it. Upgrades can be purchased using Upgrade Cards, also acquired from pack openings.

Upgrade various aspects of your pack opening experience to significantly enhance it. Upgrades can be purchased using Upgrade Cards, also acquired from pack openings. Index: The card Index tracks your progress through the event. Completing this database is the main objective of the event. You can view your card collection through this menu as well, showcasing the different pet-themed collectibles you’ve acquired so far.

The card Index tracks your progress through the event. Completing this database is the main objective of the event. You can view your card collection through this menu as well, showcasing the different pet-themed collectibles you’ve acquired so far. Collector Preston Quests: Complete pack-opening quests to receive exclusive cards. These card rewards are not available elsewhere, but they are tied to the event’s progression system. So, you will naturally complete them as you play through the world.

Complete pack-opening quests to receive exclusive cards. These card rewards are not available elsewhere, but they are tied to the event’s progression system. So, you will naturally complete them as you play through the world. Merchants: Purchase various items and boosters at the Card Shop Merchant. Unlocking access to them requires you to obtain a key by registering 40 unique cards into the Index.

Purchase various items and boosters at the Card Shop Merchant. Unlocking access to them requires you to obtain a key by registering 40 unique cards into the Index. Evil Clan Battle: Trading Packs world comes with a faction battle as well, where the faction that pulls the rarest cards from packs scores more points and wins. Among the winners, the top scorers will be rewarded with exclusive Pets, medals, hoverboards, and more.

Ad

Also read: Pet Simulator 99 Meme Cards Update patch notes

Featured Card Packs in the Trading Packs world

A card pack (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the card packs and the cards you can open and collect in the Trading Packs world:

Ad

Axolotl Pack: Camo Axolotl, Chill Axolotl, Fancy Axolotl, Huge Storm Axolotl, and Nature Axolotl.

Camo Axolotl, Chill Axolotl, Fancy Axolotl, Huge Storm Axolotl, and Nature Axolotl. BIG Pack: Blue BIG Maskot, Empyrean Lion, Huge Arcane Dominus, Red Balloon Panda, Titanic Signature BIG Maskot, and Tech Chest Mimic.

Blue BIG Maskot, Empyrean Lion, Huge Arcane Dominus, Red Balloon Panda, Titanic Signature BIG Maskot, and Tech Chest Mimic. Fantasy Pack: Fairy Moth, Huge Blurred Axolotl, Hydra Cat, Lumi Axolotl, Wicked Agony, and Titanic Cupcake Pegasus.

Fairy Moth, Huge Blurred Axolotl, Hydra Cat, Lumi Axolotl, Wicked Agony, and Titanic Cupcake Pegasus. Meme Pack (Premium): Hippomelon, Hot Doooog, Huge Hubert, Noob, and Titanic Pop Cat.

Hippomelon, Hot Doooog, Huge Hubert, Noob, and Titanic Pop Cat. Nightmare Pack: Ghoul Horse, Hellhound, Huge Nightmare Dog, Immortus, and Phantom Wolf.

Ghoul Horse, Hellhound, Huge Nightmare Dog, Immortus, and Phantom Wolf. Ninja Pack: Huge Ninja Capybara, Kung Fu Monkey, Ninja Otter, Ninja Snake, and Sensei Penguin

Huge Ninja Capybara, Kung Fu Monkey, Ninja Otter, Ninja Snake, and Sensei Penguin Pog Pack: Huge Pog Cat, Pog Dog, Pog Dragon, Pog Monkey, and Pog Shark

Huge Pog Cat, Pog Dog, Pog Dragon, Pog Monkey, and Pog Shark Retro Pack: Error Cat, Gamer Shiba, Huge Arcade Dog, Pixel Dragon, and Retro Bulldog.

Ad

Event Upgrades

Event Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

You can use Upgrade Cards acquired from card pack openings to get the following Event Upgrades:

Ad

Decrease the cost to buy a pack.

Decrease the cost to convert cards.

Increase the chance of pulling a bonus card from a pack.

Increase the amount of packs you can purchase.

Decrease the prices at the Merchant.

Decrease the price at the Mystery Merchant.

Decrease the quest requirement for Collector Preston.

Event Upgrades can be acquired in multiple stages, with the highest upgrade stage being the fourth. Each successive stage requires more Upgrade Cards, making it important to collect as many of them as possible to speed up the pack opening process.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Trading Packs world added to Pet Simulator 99?

The Trading Packs world was added to Pet Simulator 99 on February 22, 2025, following the end of the Valentine’s Event 2025.

How do I unlock Card Shop Merchants in Pet Simulator 99 Trading Packs world?

Card Shop Merchants can be unlocked using a key, which is acquired by registering 40 unique cards in the Index.

Ad

What is needed to purchase Event Upgrades in Pet Simulator 99 Trading Packs world?

You need Upgrade Cards from card pack openings to purchase Event Upgrades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024