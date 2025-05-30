PetaPeta Level 6 guide

PetaPeta features six levels in total, with Level 6 offering some of the most challenging platformer sections and puzzles yet. Being the final level of the game, it’s no wonder that it can be quite the wall to climb for players new to it. Restrictions like Party Poppers being disabled make Level 6 even more of a formidable challenge, making it important to be resourceful and level-headed during gameplay.

Here’s how you can clear Level 6 in Peta Peta.

Clearing Level 6 in PetaPeta

Gameplay still

Level 6 includes two obstacle courses with a puzzle section sandwiched between them. This stage tests every tactic you’ve employed in the previous levels and encourages you to use them while on the move. It requires you to collect the four colored blocks and use them as keys to open the door.

Naturally, this can make the process of finishing the stage something of a mad dash to the end. That said, the puzzle section does give you as much time as you need to finish it, making it something of a breather.

Follow the steps listed below to clear Level 6 with relative ease:

As soon as you spawn, sprint forth toward the green seal door. The monster will spawn behind you, but you needn’t panic. Cross the green seal, keeping it at bay and giving you some breathing room. Note that the fiend will eventually break the seal open, so continue on to the next step.

Start opening the drawers directly in front of you to find the four colored blocks. These are the aforementioned keys you need to open the door.

Place the blocks into the door at the very end of the hall, opposite the green seal. You can do so by matching both the colors and the shapes.

After opening the door, you will spot a lady in red on the left or the right; this varies from player to player. Her placement hints at the correct path; follow the path to her side to reach the Candle puzzle.

In Candle puzzle, you find candles within the given area. For the moment, the monster has fallen through the floorboards and will not chase you until you solve the challenge.

The first candle is in the middle. Light it up using the lighter on the table.

Next, use the fire extinguisher found near the right side to put out the flames and pick up the second candle.

The third candle is inside a safe, found near a picture of a mask on the wall. Interact with the safe and match the image to that of the aforementioned mask to unlock it.

For the fourth candle, enter the red-tinted maze and clear it to find it.

Lastly, go through the area with the eye scrolls and look behind them to find the fifth candle.

Once you have all the candles, place them on the stand in the middle of the room to unlock the next area. The monster will start chasing you again, triggering the final section of the level.

The final section of the level is straightforward: move through as quickly as you can while avoiding the projectiles, arms, and obstacles. Reach the end to escape from the enemy and finish the game.

With that, you will have finished the game and earned the Awake from a Nightmare badge. Note that while Party Poppers are not usable in this stage, you can make use of other consumables and boosters like Onigiri.

About PetaPeta

Official cover art for the game

PetaPeta is a survival horror experience all about escaping the titular monster while navigating an abandoned Japanese hotel. The game is a mixture of puzzles and obstacle courses, which keeps the gameplay loop fairly varied. It keeps you on your toes at all times as the monster continues to pursue you through numerous areas.

This title feautres six levels in total, each of which includes a unique set of challenges to overcome. Each successive level has a distinct objective to fulfill before the fiend catches up to you and defeats you. Being caught is an instant game over, making it paramount to escape its far-reaching grasp.

Complete every challenge and obstacle the game throws at you and reach the end to survive the ordeal and earn a few rewards along the way.

FAQs

How many levels does PetaPeta feature?

The game features six levels in total.

Can Party Poppers be used in PetaPeta Level 6?

No, Party Poppers have been disabled in Level 6.

Is PetaPeta accessible for free?

Yes, you can play through the game for free and are not required to make any Robux purchases.

