PetaPeta: School of Nightmares - A beginner's guide

Roblox PetaPeta: School of Nightmares pits you in a terrifying scenario where you have to evade a monster and escape the building. Unlike PetaPeta, which has several levels, the action in this game solely occurs inside an abandoned school. The first few keys to unlock the exit gate are usually close at hand, but others are hidden randomly in lockers and rooms on the two floors.

Trying to collect keys while being pursued by a ghastly entity could be unnerving. However, by remembering the tips mentioned in this guide, you can easily make your escape, leaving the monster grasping at thin air.

A beginner's guide for Roblox PetaPeta: School of Nightmares

Finding and matching keys

Collect keys to unlock padlocks in the exit gate (Image via Roblox)

To start playing PetaPeta: School of Nightmares, you have to step inside one of the red squares in the lobby. This will teleport you inside the haunted school.

The number of keys required to unlock the exit gate scales based on the player count. The more members in a team, the more keys are needed. Playing solo is the best option to finish the Roblox game quickly because only three keys are required to escape.

Apart from finding keys, you have to use them on the appropriate lock. Each key has a symbol on the handle that matches the padlock it unlocks. If you use one incorrectly, the "Wrong Key" message is shown in the game.

Utilizing hiding spots, TV screens, and maps

Use maps to plan your movement (Image via Roblox)

You can use several objects around you to increase your winning chances in PetaPeta: School of Nightmares. Here are a few tips for improving your gameplay:

Use TV to find the next key : The Safe Room in PetaPeta: School of Nightmares contains a television, which shows the location of the next key. For instance, if the key is in a specific classroom, it will show the class number 1-A.

: The Safe Room in PetaPeta: School of Nightmares contains a television, which shows the location of the next key. For instance, if the key is in a specific classroom, it will show the class number 1-A. Memorize the maps to plan your next move : Maps can be found on both floors. They are extremely useful because they feature the classroom numbers as well as the available lockers for hiding.

: Maps can be found on both floors. They are extremely useful because they feature the classroom numbers as well as the available lockers for hiding. Stay near the hiding lockers: The PetaPeta monster can give you a surprise visit at any time. Thus, it's best to be prepared. Stay near the hiding lockers while searching for keys and use them consistently to avoid trouble.

You can easily identify when the monster is near you by noticing the audio and visual cues. When it is approaching you, footsteps can be heard, and the screen grows redder progressively. Seconds before she appears at your location, there is loud screaming while your screen starts shaking.

Obtaining Cursed Shards and using them

Collect Cursed Shards to unlock skills (Image via Roblox)

Apart from keys, you can collect Cursed Shards from the lockers and classrooms. These orb-like items allow you to unlock skills and improve them from the "Skill up" tab. You can also spend them to increase your shard-carrying capacity, get starter perks, and unlock new difficulty levels.

Stun and Speed skills should be prioritized. While Stun allows you to escape the PetaPeta monster at crucial moments, the enhanced Speed helps you quickly clear levels and beat other players' time records.

FAQs about Roblox PetaPeta: School of Nightmares

How to find keys in PetaPeta: School of Nightmares

Keys can be found on the floor, inside lockers, and on top of tables in the classrooms. They are easily recognizable because they emit a golden light.

How to defeat the monster in PetaPeta: School of Nightmares

There is no way to harm the monster in this game. However, you can use the Stun skill to delay its approach momentarily.

How many Cursed Shards can be collected in PetaPeta: School of Nightmares?

Initially, you can only collect 150 Cursed Shards in the game. The carrying capacity can be increased by upgrading it from the Skill Up menu.

