Pets Go Egg Tycoon update patch notes: Egg Factory, Titanic Cat, and more

Pets Go's latest update features an array of changes and additions for players to obtain and explore. These modifications range from brand-new pets to a fresh system that will allow players to run their very own egg factory. Apart from this, the update has also brought various improvements and bug fixes.
This article will provide the complete patch note where you can check out all the details.
Pets Go Egg Tycoon update changelog
The most exciting part of the update is the new Egg Factory that players can set up in the main lobby. Apart from this, there are a couple of other exciting things you might want to check out.
The official description of the Egg Tycoon update:
"Time to travel into the future with your own egg factory! Hop into the Tech Cannon to get launched to your island!"
New Event
Egg Factory
- Run your very own Egg Factory.
- Collect Eggs to get Tech Coins and complete your factory.
- You also have the option to further upgrade and add the auto-collect eggs, increase egg production, and more.
Mega Egg
"The bigger it gets, the better the rewards!"
- You can grow your Mega Egg by collecting more eggs.
- You can obtain the HUGE Glitched Phoenix and rare HUGE Black Hole Angelus through the Mega Egg.
- While you can open the Mega Egg anytime, it is better to collect more since it increases your luck.
Unlock Eggs
- Unlock 5 new eggs to complete your factory!
- Higher-tier eggs are rare spawns but are worth a lot of coins.
- Increased egg droppers and speed up production!
New Pets
The latest update also brings brand-new pets to the game, the Titanic Cat. Unlike previous instances, the latest Titanic pet is rollable. This means you can obtain it simply by rolling but you must be quite lucky.
- An all-new cutscene upon hatching the Titanic Cat!
- The first-ever rollable Titanic pet has arrived!
- Will you be lucky enough to get it?
Tech Huges
The Pets Go update also has more Huges to obtain. While one of them is relatively easier to obtain, the other will make you work for it.
- Hatch the powerful HUGE Glitched Phoenix and HUGE Black Hole Angelus!
- The Phoenix is a simpler hatch, while the Angelus is a rare prize.
- Grow your Mega Egg to boost your luck and claim these HUGE pets!
Tech Pets
- New pets have arrived!
- Collect all 15 Tech Pets.
- Available only in the Mega Egg!
Other new additions
Apart from the factory and the Titanic pet, the update has brought other important things as well.
Instant Egg Grow
- The ticket to boost your Mega Egg instantly!
- Use this ticket to immediately grow your egg.
- Available in Tier 1, 2, and 3 for varying amounts.
Factory Boosts
If you want your factory to perform at maximum capacity and more, then use the Factory Boosts to amplify everything.
- Enhance your factory with boosts for faster production!
- Dropper Speed Boost - Increased egg dropper speed
- Tech Coin Boost - Increased Tech Coins from collecting eggs
- Egg Growth Boost - Increased Mega Egg growth speed
Tech Gifts
The Tech Gifts are another addition that will allow your factory to perform better by offering boosts
- Receive a Tech Gift when opening your Mega Egg!
- The drop chance gets boosted as your egg grows bigger.
- Contains new items to boost your factory progress!
Leaderboard Contest
- Compete to get a place on the leaderboard!
- At the end of next week, the best players will be rewarded!
- Top 25: Earn the HUGE Black Hole Angelus - now with leaderboard serials!
- Top 500: Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!
- Top 5,000: Score a powerful God Potion to boost a roll!
Upgrades and bonuses
Playing the game alone is fun but diving in with your friends also gives you bonuses.
Team up and earn more together:
- Visit other factories with the Tech Cannon.
- Invite friends for a big currency reward.
- Online friends give a Tech Coin boost.
Factory Upgrades
You can also unlock some factory upgrades to make things smoother.
- Upgrade your Factory and Mega Egg!
- Gain auto-open, faster production, and more!
Exclusive
The game already added several new things but there is more.
Circuit Forever Pack
- Power up with the Circuit Forever Pack!
- Includes the Huge M-6 PROTOTYPE and boosts!
- Plus, the chance to hatch the TITANIC pet!
The Tech Pack
- Upgrade to the future with The Tech Pack!
- Featuring high-tech items and boosts.
FAQs about Pets Go
Which new pet was added to Pets Go with Egg Tycoon update?
The update added the Titanic Cat.
Can you get Titanic Cat by rolling in Pets Go?
Yes, you can obtain this pet by rolling in Pets Go.
How much does it cost to unlock the Egg Factory upgrade in Pets Go?
You must spend 10k Coins to get the Egg Factory upgrade in Pets Go.
