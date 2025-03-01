Pets Go Hacker Event guide

During the currently ongoing Hacker Event in Pets Go, you can use special scrolls to acquire limited-time eggs. This limited-time event is divided into three major components: the Hacker Stall, the Hacker Egg, and the Hacker Scroll. It was added to the game on February 28, 2025, as an extension of the Thieving Event update.

Here’s a complete overview and breakdown of the Hacker Event in Pets Go.

Breaking down the Hacker Event in Pets Go

Hacker Stall

The Hacker Event Stall (Image via Roblox)

The Hacker Stall can be accessed after unlocking the Thieving upgrades from the Upgrades menu. You can steal from this Stall to get new Artifacts, chests, and the Hacker Egg, all of which are integral to the event progression. It can be accessed by acquiring the Hacker Scroll, which can only be collected by stealing from the Thieving Stalls.

The Hacker Scroll is a key item required to unlock the Hacker Stall, allowing you to steal from it. Due to how integral it is to the acquisition of event-specific rewards, we recommend farming these Scrolls beforehand before going on a thieving spree.

Unlocking the Thieving Stalls requires you to open the Thieving upgrade node next to the Blazing Dice upgrades. After this, proceed to the stalls next to the Hacker Event and stand in the colored circles to start lockpicking. You will only have access to a basic lockpick, which you can upgrade to Standard and higher-quality ones by collecting Artifacts from the stalls.

Eventually, you will collect enough Artifacts to unlock the Titanic Vault upgrade by progressing through the Thieving upgrade tree. After that, lockpick the vault for a chance to get the Hacker Scroll, which can then be used at the Hacker Stall.

Hacker Egg

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Hacker Egg is one of the rewards obtained by stealing from the Hacker Stall. Hatching this event-exclusive egg has a chance to give you Hooded and Hacker Pets, all of which are speculated to only be available for a week.

Here are the event-specific Pets obtained by hatching Hacker Eggs and the odds of getting them:

Hacker Axolotl: One in 850,000

One in 850,000 Hacked Bear: One in a million

One in a million Hacker Corgi: One in 25 million

One in 25 million Hooded Bobcat: One in 500,000

One in 500,000 Hooded Dragon: One in 100

One in 100 Hooded Monkey: One in 5,000

One in 5,000 Hooded Piggy: One in 25

FAQs

When did the Hacker Event start in Pets Go?

The Hacker Event began on February 28, 2025.

What are the different Pets obtainable through the Hacker Egg in Pets Go?

The different Pets available through the Hacker Egg include Hacker Axolotl, Hacked Bear, Hacker Corgi, Hooded Bobcat, Hooded Dragon, Hooded Monkey, and Hooded Piggy.

How much does the Thieving upgrade cost in Pets Go?

The Thieving upgrade costs 2.5 million Coins, giving you access to an event-specific upgrade tree.

