Pets Go Rainbow Pets (Update 24): Titanic Pinata Cat, Rainbow Zone, and more

This week's Pets Go update is the 24th patch of the pet-themed RNG experience. During its run, players must defeat the Pinata Boss to roll the Pinata Egg, which offers debutant pets, including Huge ones and the valuable Titanic Pinata Cat. To spawn the Pinata Boss, head to the Rainbow Zone and destroy all the breakables.

The patch, dubbed the Rainbow Pets update, also introduces the Rainbow Machine, a device that allows you to convert your normal pets into Rainbow versions.

This article lists all the Pets Go Rainbow Pets update changes and patch notes.

All Pets Go Rainbow Pets - Update 24 changes

Rainbow Pets

Transform your pets into rainbow pets!

Collect rainbow tokens and use them in the rainbow machine!

Rainbow pets give you a massive boost to your luck when equipped!

Titanic Pinata Cat

Hatch the Titanic Pinata Cat!

Hatch the Titanic Pinata Cat from the Pinata Egg!

Huge Pets

Hatch the Huge Pinata Dog and Huge Sombrero Axolotl!

These Huge pets are both hatched from the Pinata Egg!

New Pets

Discover bright and colorful pets!

Collect our favorites - Sombrero Axolotl Pinata Dog and Pinata Monkey!

Hatch all the new pets from the Pinata Egg!

Rainbow Zone

Let the fiesta begin! Check out the new Rainbow Zone!

Break Lucky Block Breakables to spawn the Pinata Boss!

Defeat the Pinata Boss to roll the Pinata Egg!

Lucky Blocks have a chance to drop Rainbow Tokens when destroying them!

Rainbow Machine

Convert your pets into rainbow pets!

Rainbow Pet - Requires Rainbow Token and 10 pets (1/100k or better)!

Huge Rainbow Pet - Requires Huge Rainbow Token and 5 Huge Pets

Titanic Rainbow Pet - Requires Titanic Rainbow Token and 3 Titanic Pets!

Rainbow Tokens

Used to convert pets into rainbow pets!

Huge Pets require a Huge Rainbow Token, and Titanic Pets require a Titanic Rainbow Token!

All Rainbow Tokens drop from Lucky Blocks and the Pinata Boss in the new Rainbow Zone!

Pets Go Rainbow Pets - Update 24: Lucky Block Breakables, Pinata Boss, and more

Defeat the Pinata Boss to unlock the Rainbow Egg (Image via BigGames)

Lucky Block Breakables

Check out the all new Lucky Block Breakables

Lucky Blocks spawn in 5 different colors!

Contain great loot and a chance for Rainbow Tokens!

Breaking them charges the Pinata Boss too!

Pinata Boss

Destroy Lucky Blocks in the Rainbow Zone to charge the Pinata Boss!

Once charged, the Pinata Boss will be lowered from the skies and ready to be swung on!

The only way to hatch the Pinata Egg!

Chance for HUGE and TITANIC!

Rainbow Competition

For this week only compete to collect the most Rainbow Tokens!

The best players will receive powerful rewards at the end of next week!

Top 100: Earn the HUGE Temporal Owl

Top 1,000: Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!

Top 10,000: Score 3 powerful God Potions to boost your rolls!

Rainbow Pet Upgrades

There are tons of upgrades to improve your rainbow odds:

Upgrade your luck and increase your damage when destroying the new breakables.

Better chance for HUGE and TITANIC Rainbow Tokens too!

Forever Pack

Bust open huge rewards

Includes exclusive pets: Huge Inferno Stealth Cat and Titanic Wild Galaxy Agony

Plus, the new Rainbow Tokens, Huge Rainbow Tokens, Titanic Rainbow Tokens, and more!

Limited-time! Once it's gone, it's gone forever!

Rainbow Rolling Gamepass

Check out the new Rainbow Rolling Gamepass!

Have a chance to hatch a Rainbow Pet just by rolling!

FAQs on Pets Go Rainbow Pets - Update 24

How to unlock the Rainbow Pets in Pets Go

Purchase the Rainbow Pets button in the Upgrades UI to unlock the Rainbow Pets.

What is the price of the Rainbow Rolls Gamepass in Pets Go?

You can purchase the Rainbow Rolls Gamepass for 1200 Robux.

What are the best rewards to obtain from the Forever Pack?

Titanic Wild Galaxy Agony, Huge Inferno Stealth Cat, Exclusive Anime Egg, Huge Egg, Titanic Rainbow Token, and Huge Rainbow Token are some of the most valuable rewards to acquire from the Pets Go Forever Pack.

