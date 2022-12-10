PghLFilms vs Ominous Nebula playing Roblox Funky Friday in RB Battles Season 3: Round details and more

The second matchup of the Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship saw PghLFilms locking horns with Ominous Nebula. The two content creators competed against one another in two Funky Friday rounds.

The first round was a regular Funky Friday song battle. In the second round, however, the contestants had to participate in a Funky Friday parkour race that resulted in a face-off against the hosts of RB Battles — DJMonopoli, Sabrina, and Russo.

How Ominous Nebula defeated PghLFilms in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship

First round of Roblox Funky Friday

The first round of Roblox Funky Friday took place on the dance stage near the in-game shop. Things kicked off with The End track composed by Aflac, VR Core, and TeamFNF. The difficulty mode was set to hard, and the winner was to earn one point.

Ominous Nebula began by stacking Sick! clicks and securing 21,500 points. Unfortunately for him, PghLFilms obtained more clicks and put himself in the lead early with 25,310 points.

Both the contestants battle it out in high-tempo gameplay (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Ominous Nebula quickly got to 41,920 points on his next turn. However, midway through PghLFilms' turn, the unison round began, as both contestants started to stack up points at a faster pace.

Ominous Nebula got the lead in the unison round thanks to a Sick! streak. PgHLFilms, on the other hand, had some slow clicks that made him miss some vital points. When the unison round came to an end, he had 85,540 points.

Ominous Nebula's turn then started instantly, and he soon got to 110,220 points. PghLFilms tried to get the lead back by having a Sick! streak. However, it wasn't enough, as he scored 108,380 points.

The unison turn kicked in again, and both contestants started playing the game at a rapid pace. With just 10 seconds remaining on the timer, Ominous Nebula managed to score 435,360 points. PghLFilms, on the other hand, finished his turn with 427,280 points, thus losing the first round.

Second round of Roblox Funky Friday

The second round of Roblox Funky Friday took place on an integrated custom-made map designed for a parkour experience. The contestants had to race each other to a specific spot and engage in three different battles against the hosts. The winner was to get four points.

When the round began, both players rushed to the roof building, where they could see flying traps and obstacles. They used the railway track to jump on a small building.

Unfortunately, Ominous Nebula fell while performing the jump. PghLFilms, on the other hand, successfully jumped onto the building and proceeded further.

However, the YouTuber fell as he was about to climb a green, neon-lit ladder and accidentally touched a red ladder step. He respawned and rushed quickly to the parkour building after finding a shortcut.

The ladder level where both the players got eliminated multiple times (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

Ominous Nebula eventually caught up with PghLFilms. Both players respawned twice, as they lost their lives while climbing the ladder. However, they soon reached the top of the roof. Here, two stages were set up for battle.

Ominous Nebula was the first to engage in a battle with DJMonopoli's monster. PghLFilms started his battle a few seconds later.

Ominous Nebula finished his battle with 251,040 battle points and received one point. He then went to the next battle stage by jumping on the flying purple-themed platforms. PghLFilms also quickly completed his battle and sprinted to the next stage.

Ominous Nebula started his battle with Sabrina, and PghLFilms did the same soon after. When Ominous Nebula finished the battle, he proceeded to jump on the blue blocks. However, he accidentally slipped and fell. This was PghLFilms' chance to make a comeback, as his battle with Sabrina was almost over.

Ominous Nebula had to climb the ladder, jump over the floating platforms, and get past the blue blocks to reach the third battle stage. Meanwhile, PghLFilms finished his second battle and rushed to the blue blocks. He started jumping over the blocks and reached the third battle stage.

While Ominous Nebula was trying to get past the floating platforms, PghLFilms started his battle with Russo. Eventually, Ominous Nebula caught up and started the third battle as well.

PgHLFilms finished his battle with Russo and rushed to the final one by overcoming all the traps and flying obstacles. He then started his final battle with the three hosts.

Ominous Nebula also finished the battle and was met with the same obstacles. However, he fell, and it was evident that he had lost the round.

PghLFilms finished the final battle to earn four points. Both players had four points each by the end of the second round, which resulted in a tie-breaker.

Tie-breaker round in Roblox Funky Friday

Ominous took the lead after PghLFilms lost his pace for a bit (Image via Roblox Battles YouTube)

The "A Hat in Time - Your Contract Has Expired (Ghost Wisp Remix)" track was selected for the tie-breaker round in Roblox Funky Friday.

Both PghLFilms AND Ominous Nebula began with Sick! streaks. Midway through the battle, PghLFilms misclicked and lost momentum. However, he soon got back on track and gained a lot of Sick! clicks.

After an intense battle, PghLFilms earned 299,510 points. However, Ominous Nebula scored 303,980 points, thereby securing the win and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship.

