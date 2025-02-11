Piggy Mrs. P Quest guide

Piggy is a fun Roblox experience that you can enjoy with friends. This title even lets you unlock skins either by purchasing them from the in-game shop or completing specific quests. Mrs. P is one such skin you can obtain through quests, though it is quite challenging. Obtaining this skin requires you to complete various steps and missing even one can keep you from unlocking it.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get the Mrs. P skin in Piggy.

How to get Mrs. P in Piggy (Mrs. P skin quest)

Mrs. P Skin in Piggy (Image via Roblox)

To get the Mrs. P skin in this Roblox title, you must unlock the Bittersweet badge. This badge requires you to find keys, puzzle pieces, and a few other things in different chapters. We have explained all the steps below.

Note: Create or join a private server to easily navigate through the chapters and complete the quests.

Step 1 (Chapter 6: Hospital)

Unlock the locked drawer to get the Heart Key (Image via Roblox)

Spawn in the Hospital map in any mode and unlock the escape door without getting caught. Do not exit through the escape door but reach the second floor.

Enter a room with a locked table drawer next to a bed.

A code UI will appear on the screen and you must type in the code - 0524 .

. Once you enter the code, the drawer will be unlocked and you can collect a Heart Key from it. Collect the key to finish step 1.

Step 2 (Chapter 8: Carnival)

After spawning in the Carnival, find and unlock the escape door but do not exit.

Once the escape door is unlocked, enter the green key card room to find a white closet.

Unlock it using the Heart Key to find another code UI.

Enter the code - APPLEPIE to start a color memory puzzle in the closet.

to start a color memory puzzle in the closet. Complete the memory puzzle by pressing the colors in the right order, once they have stopped blinking.

Completing the puzzle will activate the Ferris wheel next to the green key card room.

Pick up a box placed on one of the seats of the Ferris wheel and escape the map while carrying it.

Step 3 (Chapter 12: Plant)

Upon spawning in the Plant map, you need to find nine puzzle pieces that are scattered all over the map. You can find all the nine pieces in the following locations.

In the spawn area, stuck onto a pillar. Change the camera angle to find it if it's not visible.

Stuck under a table in the red key room.

On the right side of the table in the red key room.

Behind the balcony on the left side of the spawn point.

Go to the purple safe room to find a puzzle piece under the table.

Enter the green key card room to find it in the vent entrance.

Under the pillar on the right side when you enter the orange key card room.

Head over to the area where you use the plank and you'll find it under a bench.

Enter the room opposite the orange key card room and find the final puzzle piece under a shelf.

Find the dynamite inside an arcade claw machine (Image via Roblox)

After finding all the puzzle pieces, progress through the stage to find a dynamite and enter the Green Vial room. Next, you need to complete the cave puzzle and reach the laboratory area. There, you can place the dynamite on the front door and detonate it once everyone is in the room.

Step 4

Once the dynamite explodes, you will be teleported to a new area which is a mix of the previous three maps. Beat this map, collect two hearts, and offer it to Mr. and Mrs. P to obtain the Mrs. P Skin in Piggy.

FAQs

Can you purchase the Mrs. P skin in Piggy?

No, you can not purchase the Mrs. P skin using Robux or in-game currency in this experience.

What is the drawer code in the Hospital chapter in Piggy?

You can unlock the drawer in the Hospital chapter by using the code "0524."

What is the eight-digit code in the Carnival in Piggy?

The eight-digit required in the green key card room in the Carnival is "APPLEPIE."

