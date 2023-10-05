Pixel Playground: Roblox titles, locations, and more

Roblox is a dynamic platform where imagination has no limits, and its creators are always trying new things. The founders of the digital sensation Pixel Playground - KreekCraft and Karl Jacobs have come up with a new concept of a live and in-person Roblox experience.

These creators have a combined following of over 40+ Million fans, and they recently announced this on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

"We're going on tour! This is your chance to meet KreekCraft & Karl Jacobs like never before. We're revealing new updates for our favorite games, facing off in a Roblox tournament (with fans), and answering your biggest questions in our Q&A! Want to be in a YouTube video? We're bringing lots of lucky fans on stage to play games, compete in challenges, and have fun with Kreek and Karl. You've never seen Roblox like this before! Join us in an after of fun and friends!"

This announcement has taken the community by storm since a live and in-person Roblox event is a novel concept that has never been done before. Both the creators are fairly confident that this will be a great way for the community to grow stronger and create memorable experiences.

Everything you need to know about the Roblox Pixel Playground live event

This fascinating live event will take place on three dates at three places. Below is an overview of what the event entails, when it is scheduled, where it will take place, and how you can be a part of it.

Pixel Playground Live Event - Miami, FL

The first official Pixel Playground event is supposed to take place on October 7, 2023, at The Fillmore, which is located at the Miami beach. The doors to the venue will be opened to fans at 11:30 am EDT. The live event is scheduled to start at 1 pm and will go on till 2:30 pm EDT.

The fans of Pixel Playground who got their hands on the VIP passes will get access to an exclusive Meet-and-Greet with KreekCraft and Karl Jacobs. Unfortunately, all passes to this event have been sold out, and Robloxians who didn't get them are out of luck.

Pixel Playground Live Event - Houston, TX

The second installment of this event will take place on October 29, 2023, at the Bayou Music Center. The doors to the venue are scheduled to open at 11:30 am CDT. The main event will start at 1 pm and will go on till 2:30 pm CDT, after which an exclusive Meet-and-Greet will be organized.

In the event, players can play Roblox games like Gameshow and many others with Kreek and Karl! If you would like to be a part of this event, the standard passes are not sold out yet, but the VIP ones are, so be sure to grab them while they are still here.

Pixel Playground Live Event - Long Beach, CA

The third and final segment of the Pixel Playground live event will take place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater on November 11, 2023. Keeping in line with the same trajectory as the other two events in Miami and Texas, this one will start at 1 pm and go on till 2:30 pm PDT, followed by an exclusive Meet-and-Greet with the hosts themselves.

If you want to purchase tickets as soon as possible for the Texas and California events, you can do so by visiting the Official Pixel Playground website.