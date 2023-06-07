10 most popular Roblox YouTubers explored (2023)

The Roblox metaverse offers a lot of titles with distinctive gameplay and experiences. Given its millions of active players and plethora of games, the community is ever-expanding on an everyday basis. Furthermore, numerous YouTubers rose to prominence on the platform because of their distinct gameplay and perspectives on popular metaverse titles.

As a result, several providers of content gained notoriety and earned an extensive fan base. Readers can scroll ahead to learn about the ten most popular Roblox-based YouTubers as of 2023.

10 most popular Roblox YouTubers players should know about

1) Flamingo

Albert Spencer Aretz a.k.a Flamingo is without a doubt one of the most popular metaverse-based YouTubers. He has a whopping 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube due to his Roblox content. Additionally, this content creator is the Jack-of-all-trades as he posts videos about almost every popular metaverse game and the platform in general. His popularity grew even more when he participated in the RB Battles Championship tournament in 2022.

2) InquisitorMaster

Alexandra Jennifer Teran a.k.a InquisitorMaster gained a huge following due to her Roblox gameplay content. As of now, this YouTuber has 10 million subscribers on the platform. She collaborates with her group of friends called "The Squad" to produce party-based gameplay videos. Furthermore, she is also known for her reaction-based videos on famous metaverse titles and other games.

3) ItsFunneh

Katherine La a.k.a ItsFunneh is a part of the gaming party called the Krew. She usually posts fun Roblox gameplay content with her friends and has a staggering 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

This content creator's recent gameplay video about Slither Simulator got her over 859K views on the platform. She also publishes vlogs and teamwork-based content.

4) Denis

Denis Kopotun a.k.a Denis Daily or Denis, is one of the best metaverse streamers on YouTube. He was also a finalist in the RB Battles Season 2 Championship tournament and is one of the funniest content creators on the platform.

He has 9.31 million subscribers on YouTube and has started a new series called "Denis Nightly starring Denis Daily" on the platform. Unfortunately, this content creator was arrested in Canada for tax evasion.

5) Thinknoodles

Justin Watkins a.k.a Thinknoodles started his career playing Minecraft and Club Penguin. However, he forged his place in the Roblox community by turning into a full-time metaverse content creator. He currently has 9.78 million subscribers on his channel.

This content creator has not done a face reveal and posts interactive videos featuring his iconic animated yellow-cat face. Thinknoodles is currently focused on producing gameplay videos of the popular Rainbow Friends metaverse title.

6) GamingwithKev

Kevin Lee Edwards Jr. a.k.a GamingwithKev, is a content creator who focuses on horror genre titles. He has 8.78 million subscribers on YouTube due to his tryhard gameplay videos.

Additionally, this YouTuber produces obby-based content and other famous horror titles. His newly released gameplay video about Skibidi Toilets, a metaverse-based game, gained over 150K views on the platform.

7) KreekCraft

KreekCraft rose to popularity after becoming the inaugural RB Battles Champion. He is a skilled Roblox gamer who managed to get into the tournament's final three times.

Additionally, he is one of the, if not the best player in the infamous Piggy game. He also has a dedicated fan following and regularly posts Roblox-based videos on his channel.

8) GamerGirl

Karina Kurzawa a.k.a KarinaOMG or GamerGirl, is a YouTuber with over 6 million subscribers on her channel. She does reaction videos and gameplay videos based on famous Roblox titles.

Her chill personality and intriguing reactive videos gained her a loyal fan base and good average views on her gameplay videos. Unfortunately, she isn't very active nowadays but posts videos once in a while.

9) Beto Gamer

Beto Gamer is a Brazilian content creator who posts gameplay videos in Portuguese. His engaging and informative videos helped him become one of the most prevalent metaverse YouTubers. His channel has a colossal 10.1 million subscribers owing to his content based on multitude genre titles.

10) Poke

Zachary Neil Tarnopol a.k.a Poke, has 5.28 million subscribers and is an upcoming metaverse YouTuber. He is famous for his funny reaction videos and gameplay content based on the RP genre. His community is interactive and quite active on his official Discord server. Additionally, this content creator is known for his sightful Bloxburg gameplay videos.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

