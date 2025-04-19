Plane Tycoon 2 codes (April 2025)

Roblox Plane Tycoon 2 codes offer bonus Coins to help players quickly build their aircraft. This revamped version of the Build a Plane Tycoon experience features a range of airliners, but building them from scratch requires a lot of in-game cash. Coins accumulate in your account over time, but you don't always have to wait to develop your planes.

The active codes for Plane Tycoon 2 give you thousands of Coins instantly. Construct airplanes in a few minutes and then take to the skies to explore different islands.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Plane Tycoon 2 codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Plane Tycoon 2 codes

Here are the active codes for Roblox Plane Tycoon 2:

List of active codes in Plane Tycoon 2 Code Rewards SevenHundredThousand 1000 Coins (latest) Astronaut 1000 Coins Members500K 1000 Coins BuggedOut Speed Coil

Expired Plane Tycoon 2 codes

Roblox codes for Plane Tycoon 2 are functional for a limited time. Once they become inactive, they stop providing rewards and show the "code does not exist" error if you try to redeem them.

List of inactive codes in Plane Tycoon 2 Code Rewards TycoonMania 1000 Coins

How to redeem Roblox Plane Tycoon 2 codes

Type codes accurately to redeem them in the game (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem the working codes in the game:

Launch Plane Tycoon 2 on Roblox.

Tap the CODES button on the left of your game screen.

button on the left of your game screen. Type or paste an active code into the " Enter the code here... " text box.

" text box. Hit Submit to send a code activation request.

"You have redeemed the code" message appears in the text box when a redemption attempt is successful.

Plane Tycoon 2 codes and their importance

Develop your tycoon to perform Rebirths (Image via Roblox)

You can develop your airport rapidly by utilizing the cash obtained from codes in Roblox Plane Tycoon 2. With every purchase of a plot, your passive income increases. Coins are initially invested in structures that support your aircraft, and then you move on to upgrades inside the plane, like seats, windows, and booths.

After completely expanding your tycoon, you can perform Rebirths to get better Money Multipliers and Speed Coils, which increase your movement speed when equipped.

Plane Tycoon 2 code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code does not exist" error in Plane Tycoon 2 (Image via Roblox)

The Plane Tycoon 2 game screen displays an error when players try to redeem an expired or incorrect code. Given that they are case-sensitive, make sure to type only the active codes in the redemption box and be precise in the use of lowercase and uppercase letters.

To claim rewards more quickly, copy the ones mentioned in the active code list and paste them into the text box. The copy-paste method reduces the chances of errors caused by incorrect letter casing and typographical mistakes in a code.

Where to find new Plane Tycoon 2 codes

Join the Split Studios Discord community to keep track of codes for Plane Tycoon 2. More freebies for the tycoon experience are typically revealed in the "announcements" channel to celebrate updates and achievements. For news, trailers, and updates, consider following @splitsecondrbx and subscribing to the Split Second Studios YouTube channel.

FAQs on Plane Tycoon 2 codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Plane Tycoon 2?

SevenHundredThousand is the newest code for the plane-building experience. When redeemed, it gives 1000 Coins.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Plane Tycoon 2?

Each Plane Tycoon 2 code is available for redemption once. You will get an error if you try to redeem a code twice.

When will the active codes for Plane Tycoon 2 become inactive?

Split Second Studios hasn't disclosed the expiration dates of any codes. They can deactivate a code anytime, so redeem the active ones quickly.

