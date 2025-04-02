Plants Evolution codes (April 2025)

You can gain a considerable advantage over other players by redeeming the latest Plants Evolution codes. The list of freebies includes Luck Potions and Gems, simplifying the grind that involves getting Wins and EXP. The gameplay loop in this Roblox simulator is to evolve your character by defeating zombies and munching vegetables, while being backed by power-enhancing pets.

The best part about the gift codes is that they have no prerequisites. You can redeem them at any time and activate boosts from the inventory.

Active Plants Evolution codes

Redeem active codes to boost your progress (Image via Roblox)

All valid Roblox gift codes for Plants Evolution can be found below:

List of active codes in Plants Evolution Code Rewards 10000LIKES 3 Luck Potions 5000LIKES 500 Gems WORLD3 200 Gems UPD2 100 Gems 3000LIKES 3 Luck Potions 2000LIKES 3 Luck Potions 1500LIKES 3 Luck Potions PVZ Sea Bear Pet Dave 10 Gems Garden 1 Luck Potion

Expired Plants Evolution codes

There are no expired codes at the moment. This is the ideal time to redeem the active ones and progress quickly in Plants Evolution.

How to redeem Roblox Plants Evolution codes

The Shop tab is next to the Inventory tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem each code for Roblox Plants Evolution:

Launch Plants Evolution on Roblox.

Tap the Shop button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Scroll or swipe to the right to find and access the Redemption Code! window.

window. Copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the grey Enter Code text box.

text box. Hit Redeem! to activate a code and receive rewards.

During a successful redemption, the claimed rewards appear below the code box and it is followed by a confirmation message.

Plants Evolution codes and their importance

Only three Pets can be equipped (Image via Roblox)

Potions and Pets can be utilized from the Backpack menu. Luck Potions give a 100% Luck boost, each lasting 10 minutes, and they improve your chances of getting Wins by defeating NPCs. You can use the acquired Wins to get Pets. Interestingly, codes can also offer Pets that enhance your power.

Gems offer another way to increase your power. Use it to buy upgrades in specific parts of the map. Defending Dave's garden is hectic work but the goodies obtained from codes help ease your grind.

Plants Evolution code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"This code is invalid!" error in Plants Evolution (Image via Roblox)

Plants Evolution promo codes are case-sensitive. When typing codes in the redemption box, match the casing with the provided list. You can also copy and paste codes instead of using manual inputs to avoid disruptions during redemptions.

"This code is invalid" is an issue that can crop up due to typos and extra spaces, but the copy-paste method helps you prevent such mistakes entirely. Yet, if a correctly entered code doesn't work, restart the game and test it on a new server.

Where to find new Plants Evolution codes

Join the TuMi Studio Discord server to get the latest Plants Evolution codes at the earliest and stay ahead of the competition. The developer reveals new ones in the dedicated "codes" channel to celebrate the game's milestones. It also keeps the community updated on the requirements for future promo code releases.

FAQs on Plants Evolution codes

What rewards can be claimed by redeeming Plants Evolution gift codes?

The working codes for the Roblox game provide loads of Luck Potions and Gems.

Which code provides the best rewards in Roblox Plants Evolution?

5000LIKES is the best code because it gives 500 Gems, the most compared to other active ones providing similar rewards.

When do the active codes for Plants Evolution expire?

As freebies pile up, the developer may deactivate a few older ones without warning.

