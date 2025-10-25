Plants Vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy update patch notes

Artist Frenzy is the newest Plants Vs Brainrots update, and it introduces a host of new gameplay elements. The most significant implementation with this patch is the Artist Frenzy event, which involves delivering Brainrots to the mysterious Painter. This update went live on October 25, 2025, adding new Story missions, a Biome, three bosses, and more.

Ad

Let’s check out everything added to the game with the Artist Frenzy update.

Everything new in the Artist Frenzy update for Plants Vs Brainrots

Artist Frenzy Event

The Artist Frenzy Event (Image via Roblox)

New event that involves defeating and submitting Brainrots to the Painter on Central Island to help them complete their paintings.

on Central Island to help them complete their paintings. Each delivery grants you rewards, such as Pine-a-Painter Seed, Mr Croissantlago, and Monetary Masterpiece Card.

Ad

Trending

New Plant: Pine-a-Painter

Melee-only plant.

plant. Follows the update’s artistic theme.

Ideal for frontline action.

New Story Mode missions

25 new Story mode missions .

. Missions feature new enemies, modifiers, and rewards.

New Biome: The Jungle

Based on real-life jungles, this Biome includes unique environmental elements.

Gameplay secrets can be found in the biome, hidden in the vines.

New Brainrots can be collected as part of this Biome.

New Bosses

Three Rare bosses added: Elefante Formaggio, Snailini Discozini, and Strawberry Camaleonte .

and . Defeating them grants you Luck and Spawner Power bonuses .

and . All three bosses are challenging and include flairs unique to them.

Ad

Brainrot of the Week

Rotating weekly challenge .

. Defeat the featured Brainrot for XP Bottles, Card Packs, and Mr Carrot Seeds .

and . New rewards each week.

Feel free to check this guide to learn the rewards available through the Daily Rewards system in Plants Vs Brainrots.

New Brainrots

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

11+ new Brainrots to recruit.

to recruit. Includes Aerilino Armadillo, Construction Tralala, Controllazzo, and more.

and more. Can be obtained on the conveyor belt and through various game modes.

5+ new Secret Brainrots introduced with this patch.

Ad

New Rebirth tiers

Three new Rebirth tiers : 7, 8, and 9 .

: and . Each tier offers high luck and income rate multipliers.

Tiers also grant exclusive icons and progression boosts.

Performance and QoL improvements

Optimizations to improve gameplay smoothness across all devices.

Improved loading times across all devices.

Reduced lag across all devices.

Improved gameplay stability across all devices.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

When did Plants Vs Brainrots receive the Artist Frenzy update?

Ad

The game received the Artist Frenzy update on October 25, 2025.

How many new Bosses did the Artist Frenzy update add?

The Artist Frenzy update added three new Bosses: Elefante Formaggio, Snailini Discozini, Strawberry Camaleonte.

How does the Brainrot of the Week system work?

The Brainrot of the Week system lets you earn exclusive rewards for defeating the featured Brainrot each week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025