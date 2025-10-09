Plants Vs Brainrots Cocotanko Giraffanto guide

Cocotanko Giraffanto is a Godly-rarity unit in Plants Vs Brainrots, available exclusively through the Fuse Machine. This Brainrot is one of the best, with an earn rate that eclipses most others in the experience. You can get it by fusing Cocotanko, the Godly-rarity Plant, with Giraffa Celeste, the Godly-rarity Brainrot, at the Fuse Machine.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Cocotanko Giraffanto in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Breaking down Cocotanko Giraffanto in Plants Vs Brainrots

How to get

Cocotanko, one of the fusees, is available in the Plant Shop (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Cocotanko Giraffanto is exclusively obtainable by fusing Cocotanko with Giraffa Celeste. You can buy Cocotanko directly from the Plants Shop for 5,000,000 Cash, provided it is available in the shop stock. Being a Godly-rarity Plant, Cocotanko only has a 2% chance to be available in the Plants Shop. You can circumvent the shop stock RNG by buying it for 349 Robux instead.

Ad

Trending

As for Giraffa Celeste, its spawn rate is quite low, and there is no real way of avoiding RNG. You can improve the odds to a degree with Lucky Potions, which will increase the spawn chance for high-rarity Brainrots for 30 minutes.

Once you have both fusees, head over to the Fuse Machine and place them in their respective spots. Then, begin the fusion by interacting with the lever on the machine. Once the fusion is complete, Cocotanko Giraffanto will automatically be added to your inventory.

Ad

Note that you can only use the Fuse Machine after performing at least one Rebirth. So, be sure to get the fusees after performing a Rebirth; otherwise, you will lose them.

Feel free to refer to this guide on using the Fuse Machine in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Income rate

Fusions in the Fuse Machine always result in Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Since Fuse Machine always creates Brainrots, Cocotanko Giraffanto will join your roster as a Brainrot instead of a Plant. It earns 6,000 Cash per second on average, making it among the best in the game. Among Godly-rarity units, its earn rate is the highest and is only eclipsed by a handful of Limited and Secret units.

Ad

With Mutations, its earn rate can easily climb over hundreds of thousands of Cash per second.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get Cocotanko Giraffanto in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Cocotanko Giraffanto can be obtained by fusing Cocotank with Giraffa Celeste.

What does Cocotanko Giraffanto do?

Cocotank Giraffanto is a Brainrot that earns 6,000 Cash per second.

Ad

Is Cocotanko Giraffanto obtainable for free?

Yes, the unit can be obtained for free if you get lucky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025