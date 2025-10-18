Plants Vs Brainrots Mutation guide

Plants Vs Brainrots includes Mutations, a gameplay mechanic that transforms your Plants and Brainrots to apply various effects. This feature takes cues from titles like Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot, in that getting them is luck-dependent, and their powerful effects make them worth pursuing. Your gameplay progression will see a massive boost if you get units with the right Mutations.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Mutations in Plants Vs Brainrots.

How Mutations work in Plants Vs Brainrots

Mutations trigger randomly on the conveyor belt and the garden (Image via Roblox)

Mutations are alterations that change the stats and appearances of the affected Plants and Brainrots. Even though they apply to both Plants and Brainrots, they function slightly differently for the two unit types.

Ad

Trending

For Plants, Mutations apply a multiplier that directly increases their DPS, thereby making them more effective in battle. The Secret Shroombino’s DPS, for instance, increases twofold with the Gold Mutation, raising its attacking power from 12,500 to 25,000.

Brainrot Mutations, on the other hand, apply a multiplier to their income rates. A Lemowzio can have its earning rate shoot up from 50,900 Cash per second to 101,800 Cash per second, thanks to the Gold Mutation.

Ad

Most Mutations are luck-based, where you can only hope for a Plant or a Brainrot to have one upon getting it. Certain Brainrot Mutations are exceptions, as they are tied to Weather instead.

Check out our tier list to learn which Brainrots are the best in Plants Vs Brainrots.

List of all Mutations in Plants Vs Brainrots

Mutated Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the Mutations you can see in Plants, along with their multiplier and method of acquisition:

Ad

Gold: 2x DPS; 4.45% chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed.

2x DPS; 4.45% chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed. Diamond: 3x DPS; 0.45% chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed.

3x DPS; 0.45% chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed. Ruby: 4x DPS; a chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed.

4x DPS; a chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed. Frozen: 4x DPS + 0.3 second stun; obtained if a Plant Seed was sown during the Frozen Weather. Currently unobtainable without trading.

4x DPS + 0.3 second stun; obtained if a Plant Seed was sown during the Frozen Weather. Currently unobtainable without trading. Neon: 5x DPS; 0.1% chance of getting it when sowing a Plant Seed.

The following Mutations are available for Brainrots:

Ad

Gold: 2x Income Rate; 4.45% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt.

2x Income Rate; 4.45% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt. Diamond: 3x Income Rate; 0.45% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt.

3x Income Rate; 0.45% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt. Frozen: 3x Income Rate; 7.5% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt.

3x Income Rate; 7.5% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt. Ruby: 4x Income Rate; small chance of getting it on the conveyor belt.

4x Income Rate; small chance of getting it on the conveyor belt. Neon: 5x Income Rate; 0.1% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt.

5x Income Rate; 0.1% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt. Rainbow: 6x Income Rate; 0.8% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt.

6x Income Rate; 0.8% chance of getting it on the conveyor belt. Upside Down: 6x Income Rate; 7.5% chance of getting it during the Upside Down Admin Event.

6x Income Rate; 7.5% chance of getting it during the Upside Down Admin Event. Magma: 6.5x Income Rate; 1% chance of getting it during the Eruption Event.

6.5x Income Rate; 1% chance of getting it during the Eruption Event. Underworld: 6.5x Income Rate; 1% chance of getting it during the Underworld Event.

6.5x Income Rate; 1% chance of getting it during the Underworld Event. Galactic: 8x Income Rate; 0.005% chance of getting it during the Galactic Weather.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What are Mutations in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Mutations are stat and visual changes that alter the money generated by Brainrots and the DPS outputted by Plants.

What is the best Plant Mutation?

As of the Cards update, the best Plant Mutation in the game is Neon, which multiplies the affected Plant’s DPS by five.

Ad

How do I get the Rainbow Brainrot Mutation?

The Rainbow Brainrot Mutation has a 0.8% chance of triggering in a random Brainrot that spawns on the conveyor belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025