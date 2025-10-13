Plants Vs Brainrots Premium Water Bucket guide

The Premium Water Bucket is a piece of equipment available through Plants Vs Brainrots events. This is an upgraded version of the regular Water Bucket, which boosts the growth speed of Plants when used. It can be obtained through Daily Quests, which function similarly to a bounty system. In the Cards Event, you can get Premium Water Buckets by completing specific tasks in the Tomade Torelli Hit List.

This guide gives you a complete overview of the Premium Water Bucket in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Getting the Premium Water Bucket in Plants Vs Brainrots

Tomade Torelli's Hit List (Image via Roblox)

Premium Water Buckets are available through Daily Quests, where the game has you place certain Brainrots in the designated spots. Daily Quests are found on Central Island, which can be unlocked for one million Cash. You can get one Premium Water Bucket per day for turning in at least one of the specified units.

In the Cards Event, the Premium Water Bucket can be obtained through Tomade Torelli’s Hit List on Central Island. More specifically, you will receive the Premium Water Bucket for defeating Cappuccino Assassino, Madung, and Giraffa Celeste on the conveyor belt. Note that you can’t defeat them at any time and receive the reward; the game only counts them after Torelli prompts you to do so.

In total, you will get three Premium Water Buckets to use on your farm and make your Plants grow faster than ever.

This guide provides an overview of the Torelli’s Hit List in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Using the Premium Water Bucket in Plants Vs Brainrots

A Premium Water Bucket (Image via Roblox)

The primary use of Premium Water Buckets is to speed up your Plants’ growth after sowing their seeds. After you sow a seed, equip the Bucket from your inventory by pressing the backtick key (`) and selecting it from the list. If you can’t find it in the list, switch to the Gears tab on the left or use the Search function to locate it easily.

With the Bucket equipped, go to the spot where you sowed the seed, hover your cursor over it, and press the Left Mouse Button to pour. Upon using it, your Plant will receive a 50% growth speed boost, significantly cutting down the time required for it to fully grow. This will get your Plant ready as soon as possible for the battles that lie ahead.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the Premium Water Bucket used?

The Premium Water Bucket is used to boost Plant growth speed by 50%.

How do I get Premium Water Buckets in the Cards Event?

Premium Water Buckets can be obtained through the Cards Event by defeating Tomade Torelli’s Hit List targets, Cappuccino Assassino, Madung, and Giraffa Celeste.

Is Premium Water Bucket worth getting?

Yes, Premium Water Buckets let your new Plants join the fray much faster, giving you quicker access to your damage-dealing flora.

