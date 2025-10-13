Plants Vs Brainrots Tomade Torelli guide

Plants Vs Brainrots introduced Tomade Torelli as an obtainable Plant as part of the Cards Event update. Available through Tomade Torelli’s Hit List event, this Plant is among the best in the game with a high DPS. It is also relatively easy to obtain for a mid- to late-game player, making it an easy way to expand your Plant collection. Tomade Torelli is an event-exclusive Plant, and it will go away once the event expires.
Here’s a complete overview of Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots.
Breaking down Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots
How to get
Getting Tomade Torelli requires you to complete the entire Hit List quest chain, which involves defeating the specified Brainrots when requested. You can find it on Central Island, which is unlockable for one million Cash. Go through the portal to Central Island and speak to Tomade Torelli to get started.
Defeat the following Brainrots in the same order as listed to finish Torelli’s quest:
- Brr Brr Patapim
- Cappuccino Assassino
- Svinino Bombondino
- Trippi Troppi
- Bandito Bobrito
- Alessio
- Bananita Dolphinita
- Gangster Footera
- Las Tralaleritas
- Bambini Crostini
- Elefanto Cocofanto
- Madung
- Bombini Gussini
- Bombardiro Crocodilo
- Frigo Camelo
- Matteo
- Giraffa Celeste
- Luis Traffico
- Kiwissimo
- Tralalero Tralala
After defeating each of these Brainrots, speak to Tomade Torelli on Central Island to activate the next bounty. You can use items like Lucky Potions to boost the spawn rates of some of the more elusive characters like Matteo. Additionally, you may want to max out your Rebirth level before attempting this, as the extra Luck boosts will increase the spawn rates.
Rarity and DPS
Tomade Torelli belongs to the Godly rarity, the second-highest Plant rarity in the experience. It is one of the easiest to get Godly units, as every other character of the rarity has an exceedingly low spawn chance on the conveyor belt.
Torelli has a base DPS rating of 3,000, which places it in the top 10 highest damage-dealing Plants in the game. This makes it naturally more valuable than most other Plants. With Mutations, its DPS can be taken to new heights, allowing you to defeat bosses with ease.
FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots
How do I get Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots?
Tomade Torelli can be obtained by completing Tomade Torelli’s Hit List on Central Island.
What rarity does Tomade Torelli belong to?
Tomade Torelli belongs to the Godly rarity.
What is the base DPS rating of Tomade Torelli?
Tomade Torelli has a base DPS rating of 3,000.
