Plants Vs Brainrots Tomade Torelli guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Oct 13, 2025 09:43 GMT
Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots
Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Plants Vs Brainrots introduced Tomade Torelli as an obtainable Plant as part of the Cards Event update. Available through Tomade Torelli’s Hit List event, this Plant is among the best in the game with a high DPS. It is also relatively easy to obtain for a mid- to late-game player, making it an easy way to expand your Plant collection. Tomade Torelli is an event-exclusive Plant, and it will go away once the event expires.

Here’s a complete overview of Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Breaking down Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots

How to get

Tomade Torelli's Hit List quest chain (Image via Roblox)
Tomade Torelli's Hit List quest chain (Image via Roblox)

Getting Tomade Torelli requires you to complete the entire Hit List quest chain, which involves defeating the specified Brainrots when requested. You can find it on Central Island, which is unlockable for one million Cash. Go through the portal to Central Island and speak to Tomade Torelli to get started.

Defeat the following Brainrots in the same order as listed to finish Torelli’s quest:

  • Brr Brr Patapim
  • Cappuccino Assassino
  • Svinino Bombondino
  • Trippi Troppi
  • Bandito Bobrito
  • Alessio
  • Bananita Dolphinita
  • Gangster Footera
  • Las Tralaleritas
  • Bambini Crostini
  • Elefanto Cocofanto
  • Madung
  • Bombini Gussini
  • Bombardiro Crocodilo
  • Frigo Camelo
  • Matteo
  • Giraffa Celeste
  • Luis Traffico
  • Kiwissimo
  • Tralalero Tralala

After defeating each of these Brainrots, speak to Tomade Torelli on Central Island to activate the next bounty. You can use items like Lucky Potions to boost the spawn rates of some of the more elusive characters like Matteo. Additionally, you may want to max out your Rebirth level before attempting this, as the extra Luck boosts will increase the spawn rates.

Check out this guide for a quick overview of the Hit List quests in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Rarity and DPS

Brainrots can be defeated for the Hit List quests (Image via Roblox)
Brainrots can be defeated for the Hit List quests (Image via Roblox)

Tomade Torelli belongs to the Godly rarity, the second-highest Plant rarity in the experience. It is one of the easiest to get Godly units, as every other character of the rarity has an exceedingly low spawn chance on the conveyor belt.

Torelli has a base DPS rating of 3,000, which places it in the top 10 highest damage-dealing Plants in the game. This makes it naturally more valuable than most other Plants. With Mutations, its DPS can be taken to new heights, allowing you to defeat bosses with ease.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Tomade Torelli can be obtained by completing Tomade Torelli’s Hit List on Central Island.

What rarity does Tomade Torelli belong to?

Tomade Torelli belongs to the Godly rarity.

What is the base DPS rating of Tomade Torelli?

Tomade Torelli has a base DPS rating of 3,000.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
