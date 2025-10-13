Plants Vs Brainrots Tomade Torelli guide

Plants Vs Brainrots introduced Tomade Torelli as an obtainable Plant as part of the Cards Event update. Available through Tomade Torelli’s Hit List event, this Plant is among the best in the game with a high DPS. It is also relatively easy to obtain for a mid- to late-game player, making it an easy way to expand your Plant collection. Tomade Torelli is an event-exclusive Plant, and it will go away once the event expires.

Here’s a complete overview of Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Breaking down Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots

How to get

Tomade Torelli's Hit List quest chain (Image via Roblox)

Getting Tomade Torelli requires you to complete the entire Hit List quest chain, which involves defeating the specified Brainrots when requested. You can find it on Central Island, which is unlockable for one million Cash. Go through the portal to Central Island and speak to Tomade Torelli to get started.

Defeat the following Brainrots in the same order as listed to finish Torelli’s quest:

Brr Brr Patapim

Cappuccino Assassino

Svinino Bombondino

Trippi Troppi

Bandito Bobrito

Alessio

Bananita Dolphinita

Gangster Footera

Las Tralaleritas

Bambini Crostini

Elefanto Cocofanto

Madung

Bombini Gussini

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Frigo Camelo

Matteo

Giraffa Celeste

Luis Traffico

Kiwissimo

Tralalero Tralala

After defeating each of these Brainrots, speak to Tomade Torelli on Central Island to activate the next bounty. You can use items like Lucky Potions to boost the spawn rates of some of the more elusive characters like Matteo. Additionally, you may want to max out your Rebirth level before attempting this, as the extra Luck boosts will increase the spawn rates.

Check out this guide for a quick overview of the Hit List quests in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Rarity and DPS

Brainrots can be defeated for the Hit List quests (Image via Roblox)

Tomade Torelli belongs to the Godly rarity, the second-highest Plant rarity in the experience. It is one of the easiest to get Godly units, as every other character of the rarity has an exceedingly low spawn chance on the conveyor belt.

Torelli has a base DPS rating of 3,000, which places it in the top 10 highest damage-dealing Plants in the game. This makes it naturally more valuable than most other Plants. With Mutations, its DPS can be taken to new heights, allowing you to defeat bosses with ease.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get Tomade Torelli in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Tomade Torelli can be obtained by completing Tomade Torelli’s Hit List on Central Island.

What rarity does Tomade Torelli belong to?

Tomade Torelli belongs to the Godly rarity.

What is the base DPS rating of Tomade Torelli?

Tomade Torelli has a base DPS rating of 3,000.

