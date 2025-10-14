Plants Vs Brainrots Troll Mango guide

Plants Vs Brainrots features the Troll Mango as a secret variation of the Mango plant. The Troll Mango cannot be obtained directly from the Plant Shop like the other plants; instead, its acquisition is entirely dependent on the Mango Seed. Once on the farm, it can dish out a lot of damage and defeat enemy Brainrots in a matter of seconds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Troll Mango in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Getting the Troll Mango in Plants Vs Brainrots

Mango has a tiny chance to transform into the Troll Mango (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Troll Mango is simple in concept: buy and sow a Mango seed in your garden and see if it turns into the Troll Mango. Mango is a Secret-rarity plant, available in the Plant Shop for 367,000,000 Cash or 949 Robux.

In practice, this is quite challenging, seeing as the odds of the Mango turning into its rare variant are exceedingly low. Furthermore, the chances of the Mango even being in stock are quite low as well, at a 0.67% availability rate. You will see the Troll Mango once in a blue moon, provided you are able to buy Mango seeds en masse.

Once fully grown, the Troll Mango will appear markedly different from the regular Mango, featuring a grinning troll face instead of the Mango’s googly eyes.

Troll Mango stats

The Troll Mango excels in dishing out damage (Image via Roblox)

The Troll Mango is mechanically identical to the regular Mango, which makes it a completely cosmetic variation. Its base damage stat is at 8,400, which lands it in the top 5 damage dealers in the game as of the Cards Event update. If it gets Mutations, the Troll Mango will be a force to be reckoned with, dishing out upwards of 30,000 damage with the right afflictions.

With the Troll Mango on your farm, you will be able to defeat some of the toughest enemies that spawn on the conveyor belt.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get the Troll Mango?

The Troll Mango has a small chance to appear when sowing a Mango seed in your garden.

What rarity does the Troll Mango belong to?

The Troll Mango belongs to the Secret rarity.

What is the difference between a Mango and a Troll Mango in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The only difference between a Mango and a Troll Mango is their respective appearances.

